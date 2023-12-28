PRESS RELEASE
Completion of the merger of the Company's 100% subsidiary
Trastor REIC (hereinafter the "Company") announces that on 28/12/2023 the merger of its 100% subsidiary with the trade name "PILEAS REAL ESTATE-COMMERCIAL SINGLE MEMBER SOCIETE ANONYME" (hereinafter the "Subsidiary") was completed.
The merger was implemented in accordance with the provisions of Law 4601/2019, as in force, and the provisions of articles 1-5 of Law 2166/1993, as in force, by way of absorption of the Subsidiary by the Company and the deletion of the Subsidiary from the Greek General Commercial Registry, without following a liquidation process, as well as consolidation of the assets and liabilities of the Subsidiary and the Company.
Athens, December 28th, 2023
Trastor R.E.I.C. 5, Chimarras str., Maroussi GR 151 25, Τ + 30 210 69 10 016, F +30 210 33 11 956
HCMC License No 5/266/14.3.2003 | GCR No 3548801000 | T.I.N. 099554901
