Completion of the merger of the Company's 100% subsidiary

Trastor REIC (hereinafter the "Company") announces that on 28/12/2023 the merger of its 100% subsidiary with the trade name "PILEAS REAL ESTATE-COMMERCIAL SINGLE MEMBER SOCIETE ANONYME" (hereinafter the "Subsidiary") was completed.

The merger was implemented in accordance with the provisions of Law 4601/2019, as in force, and the provisions of articles 1-5 of Law 2166/1993, as in force, by way of absorption of the Subsidiary by the Company and the deletion of the Subsidiary from the Greek General Commercial Registry, without following a liquidation process, as well as consolidation of the assets and liabilities of the Subsidiary and the Company.

Athens, December 28th, 2023

