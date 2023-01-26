Advanced search
    TRASTOR   GRS487003006

TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA

(TRASTOR)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:09:47 2023-01-26 am EST
1.030 EUR   +0.98%
10:43aTrastor Real Estate Investment : Financial Calendar 2023
PU
01/13Trastor Real Estate Investment : Resolutions and Cast of Votes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders
PU
2022Trastor Real Estate Investment : Invitation of the Shareholders to the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
Trastor Real Estate Investment : Financial Calendar 2023

01/26/2023 | 10:43am EST
Please see attached file.

Financial Calendar 2023

Disclaimer

Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 15:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 19,1 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net income 2021 23,0 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net Debt 2021 144 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,86x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 155 M 168 M 168 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,7x
EV / Sales 2021 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 1,64%
Chart TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA
Duration : Period :
Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tassos Georgiou Kazinos Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ioannis Letsios Manager-Finance
Lambros Papadopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Athanasios Kougioumtzelis Manager-Technical, Asset & Portfolio Department
Dimitris Polychronopoulos Head-Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA4.08%168
EQUINIX, INC.9.88%66 606
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION6.12%42 214
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.6.90%30 820
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.8.89%25 722
W. P. CAREY INC.8.30%17 608