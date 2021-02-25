Log in
TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA

(TRASTOR)
Trastor Real Estate Investment : Investment Schedule 31.12.2020

02/25/2021 | 11:23am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Investment Schedule 31.12.2020

Trastor REIC (the "Company"), pursuant to the provisions of decision 8/259/19.12.2002 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, as currently in force, proceeded with the publication of the Investment Schedule dated 31.12.2020.

During 2020 the Company completed 7 new acquisitions in commercial assets (office and logistics) and incorporated in its portfolio four assets from the merger of four fully owned subsidiaries.

Also, in 2020 the Company entered into a long-term lease agreement for an asset located at 80, Michalakopoulou Street.

Additionally, the Company invested in the total shares of a company that were valued at € 9.5 mn., owner of a logistics centre with a value 15.4mn as of 31.12.2020

Thus, the total value of the Group's portfolio, comprised of 65 assets, amounted to € 301.6 mn.

Athens, February 25th, 2021

Trastor R.E.I.C. 5, Chimarras str., Maroussi GR 151 25, Τ + 30 210 69 10 016, F +30 210 33 11 956

HCMC License No 5/266/14.3.2003 | GCR No 3548801000 | T.I.N. 099554901

Disclaimer

Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 16:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 10,3 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
Net income 2019 13,8 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net Debt 2019 81,2 M 99,2 M 99,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,03x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 125 M 152 M 153 M
EV / Sales 2018 16,0x
EV / Sales 2019 19,0x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA
Duration : Period :
Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tassos Georgiou Kazinos Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Panagiotis Antonopoulos Head-Finance Department & Accountant
Lambros Papadopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Marie Emmanouil Legal Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer
George Filopoulos Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA-5.68%152
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-7.75%57 055
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-3.13%37 881
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-8.03%23 835
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.32%23 288
SEGRO PLC-0.55%15 819
