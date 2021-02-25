Trastor Real Estate Investment : Investment Schedule 31.12.2020

PRESS RELEASE
Investment Schedule 31.12.2020
Trastor REIC (the "Company"), pursuant to the provisions of decision 8/259/19.12.2002 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, as currently in force, proceeded with the publication of the Investment Schedule dated 31.12.2020.
During 2020 the Company completed 7 new acquisitions in commercial assets (office and logistics) and incorporated in its portfolio four assets from the merger of four fully owned subsidiaries.
Also, in 2020 the Company entered into a long-term lease agreement for an asset located at 80, Michalakopoulou Street.
Additionally, the Company invested in the total shares of a company that were valued at € 9.5 mn., owner of a logistics centre with a value €15.4mn as of 31.12.2020
Thus, the total value of the Group's portfolio, comprised of 65 assets, amounted to € 301.6 mn.
Athens, February 25th, 2021
