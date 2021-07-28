Trastor Real Estate Investment : Sale of a stand-alone building at 278, Kifissias Ave. in Chalandri

PRESS RELEASE

Sale of a stand-alone building at 278, Kifissias Ave. in Chalandri

Trastor R.E.I.C. (the "Company"), following the binding notarial preliminary agreement signed on April 19th, 2021, announces the sale of a mixed-usestand-alone building, located at 278, Kifissias Ave. in Chalandri, for a total consideration of €5.05mn. The property was acquired in November 2018 for € 4.00mn.

This sale is aligned with the maturity cycle targeted by the Company for this asset, and it secures significant capital gains for its shareholders. At the same time, the Company continues the implementation of its value-add investment strategy for its further growth.

Athens, July 28th, 2021

