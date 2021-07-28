Log in
    TRASTOR   GRS487003006

TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA

(TRASTOR)
Trastor Real Estate Investment : Sale of a stand-alone building at 278, Kifissias Ave. in Chalandri

07/28/2021 | 10:34am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Sale of a stand-alone building at 278, Kifissias Ave. in Chalandri

Trastor R.E.I.C. (the "Company"), following the binding notarial preliminary agreement signed on April 19th, 2021, announces the sale of a mixed-usestand-alone building, located at 278, Kifissias Ave. in Chalandri, for a total consideration of €5.05mn. The property was acquired in November 2018 for € 4.00mn.

This sale is aligned with the maturity cycle targeted by the Company for this asset, and it secures significant capital gains for its shareholders. At the same time, the Company continues the implementation of its value-add investment strategy for its further growth.

Athens, July 28th, 2021

Trastor R.E.I.C. 5, Chimarras str., Maroussi GR 151 25, Τ + 30 210 69 10 016, F +30 210 33 11 956

HCMC License No 5/266/14.3.2003 | GCR No 3548801000 | T.I.N. 099554901

Disclaimer

Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 14:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
