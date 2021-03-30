Trastor Real Estate Investment : REIC announces a 36% increase in rental income and a significant increase by 101mn to its investment portfolio for FY 2020

PRESS RELEASE

Trastor REIC announces a 36% increase in rental income and a significant increase by €101mn to

its investment portfolio for FY 2020

Trastor REIC announces a 36% increase on Group's rental income for 2020 to €13.1mn, compared to €9.6mn in 2019. The measures taken by the Greek Government to address the effects of the pandemic resulted in a reduction of €1.1mn on Group's rental income, which is an 8% reduction of its annual contracted rental income.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization (EBITDA), and fair value adjustments on investment properties amounted to €7.7mn compared to €3.9mn in 2019, indicating a significant increase of 97%.

The Group's net profit in 2020 amounted to €3.1mn compared to €13.8mn in 2019, while net profit before fair value adjustments on investment properties amounted to €2.0mn in 2020, compared to losses of €72K in 2019.

As of December 31st, 2020, the Group's investment properties portfolio increased by €100.9mn to €301.6mn, compared to €200.7mn as of December 31st, 2019. During 2020 the company completed 9 new investments. As of 31st December 2020, the Group's investment portfolio comprised of 65 high yield and prime properties with a total leasable area of 209.6 thousand sq.m. compared to 130.3 thousand sq.m. on December 31st, 2019.

On June 30th 2020, the Company successfully completed a share capital increase of €37.2mn, out of which €22.3mn was paid in cash and €14.9mn by offsetting a convertible bond loan.

Cash as of December 31st, 2020 amounted to €17.6mn compared to €13.4mn on December 31st 2019.

Group's NAV (Net Asset Value) as of December 31st, 2020 amounted to €159.1mn or €1.056 per share.

Athens, March 30th, 2021

The Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31.12.2020, is available on the Company's website:

www.trastor.gr

