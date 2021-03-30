Log in
TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA

(TRASTOR)
Trastor Real Estate Investment : REIC announces a 36% increase in rental income and a significant increase by 101mn to its investment portfolio for FY 2020

03/30/2021 | 11:50am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Trastor REIC announces a 36% increase in rental income and a significant increase by €101mn to

its investment portfolio for FY 2020

Trastor REIC announces a 36% increase on Group's rental income for 2020 to €13.1mn, compared to €9.6mn in 2019. The measures taken by the Greek Government to address the effects of the pandemic resulted in a reduction of €1.1mn on Group's rental income, which is an 8% reduction of its annual contracted rental income.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization (EBITDA), and fair value adjustments on investment properties amounted to €7.7mn compared to €3.9mn in 2019, indicating a significant increase of 97%.

The Group's net profit in 2020 amounted to €3.1mn compared to €13.8mn in 2019, while net profit before fair value adjustments on investment properties amounted to €2.0mn in 2020, compared to losses of €72K in 2019.

As of December 31st, 2020, the Group's investment properties portfolio increased by €100.9mn to €301.6mn, compared to €200.7mn as of December 31st, 2019. During 2020 the company completed 9 new investments. As of 31st December 2020, the Group's investment portfolio comprised of 65 high yield and prime properties with a total leasable area of 209.6 thousand sq.m. compared to 130.3 thousand sq.m. on December 31st, 2019.

On June 30th 2020, the Company successfully completed a share capital increase of €37.2mn, out of which €22.3mn was paid in cash and €14.9mn by offsetting a convertible bond loan.

Cash as of December 31st, 2020 amounted to €17.6mn compared to €13.4mn on December 31st 2019.

Group's NAV (Net Asset Value) as of December 31st, 2020 amounted to €159.1mn or €1.056 per share.

Athens, March 30th, 2021

The Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31.12.2020, is available on the Company's website:

www.trastor.gr

Trastor R.E.I.C. 5, Chimarras str., Maroussi GR 151 25, Τ + 30 210 69 10 016, F +30 210 33 11 956

HCMC License No 5/266/14.3.2003 | GCR No 3548801000 | T.I.N. 099554901

Disclaimer

Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 15:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
