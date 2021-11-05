Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Traton SE
  News
  Summary
    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
  Report
22.45 EUR   -0.31%
06:14aCatharina Modahl Nilsson appointed CTO of TRATON GROUP
PU
11/04TRATON joins UN Global Compact
PU
11/02If you want to shape the future, you have to remember the past
PU
Catharina Modahl Nilsson appointed CTO of TRATON GROUP

11/05/2021 | 06:14am EDT
Munich, November 5, 2021 - Catharina Modahl Nilsson (58) will return to TRATON to become the Company's Chief Technical Officer (CTO) with effect from January 1, 2022. She is succeeding Michael Grahe, who has been appointed to the Executive Board of Navistar to head Operations.

TRATON's new CEO Christian Levin explains: "I am very pleased that Catharina Modahl Nilsson will return to the TRATON GROUP. Her solid technical knowledge and her collaborative leadership style will be a great help in transforming our business and taking it into new fields of technology. The modularization and scalability of our products and solutions are essential in order for the entire Group to grow profitably."

Catharina Modahl Nilsson says: "We will now concentrate more on the synergies between the strong brands of the TRATON GROUP that add value for the whole Company. I look forward to working together and achieving great things." Catharina Modahl Nilsson was most recently the Executive Vice President for R&D at Permobil, a Swedish company. She has comprehensive knowledge of the automotive industry. After almost 23 years at Scania and three and a half years as Head of Chassis, Cab, Bus and Complete Vehicle in the TRATON GROUP, she will return to the Company at the start of next year as its CTO.

Disclaimer

Traton SE published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 10:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 28 868 M 33 316 M 33 316 M
Net income 2021 1 292 M 1 491 M 1 491 M
Net Debt 2021 10 352 M 11 947 M 11 947 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,69x
Yield 2021 3,17%
Capitalization 11 260 M 13 002 M 12 995 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 22,52 €
Average target price 29,21 €
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Managers and Directors
Christian Levin President & Chief Executive Officer
Annette Danielski Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunnar Kilian Member-Supervisory Board
Mari Carlquist Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRATON SE-0.38%13 002
CATERPILLAR INC.11.85%110 130
DEERE & COMPANY27.50%108 785
AB VOLVO5.55%48 603
PACCAR, INC.3.82%31 100
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-35.36%29 841