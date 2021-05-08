Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Traton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: Amount of cash compensation for merger squeeze-out determined at EUR 70.68 per MAN SE common share and per MAN SE preference share

05/08/2021 | 10:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out 
TRATON SE: Amount of cash compensation for merger squeeze-out determined at EUR 70.68 per MAN SE common share and per 
MAN SE preference share 
08-May-2021 / 16:23 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Amount of cash compensation for merger squeeze-out determined at EUR 70.68 per MAN SE common share and per MAN SE 
preference share 
Munich, May 8, 2021 - Today, TRATON SE submitted a specified request to the Executive Board of MAN SE pursuant to 
article 9(1) lit. c) ii) SE Regulation in conjunction with section 62(1) and (5) of the German Transformation Act ( 
Umwandlungsgesetz - UmwG) in conjunction with sections 327a et seqq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz 
- AktG) to convene the annual general meeting of MAN SE to resolve on the transfer of the shares held by the minority 
shareholders of MAN SE to TRATON SE against appropriate cash compensation. 
TRATON SE currently holds 94.36 % of the share capital of MAN SE and is therefore its majority shareholder within the 
meaning of section 62(5) UmwG. TRATON SE has determined the cash compensation to be EUR 70.68 per MAN SE common share 
and per MAN SE preference share. The appropriateness of the cash compensation is currently being reviewed by the 
court-appointed auditor. The court-appointed auditor has already indicated that, from a current standpoint, it will 
confirm the cash compensation to be adequate. 
The conclusion and notarisation of the merger agreement between MAN SE and TRATON SE shall take place on May 14, 2021. 
The annual general meeting of MAN SE, which is to adopt a resolution on the transfer of the shares held by the minority 
shareholders of MAN SE to TRATON SE against payment of a cash compensation in the amount of EUR 70.68 per MAN SE common 
share and per MAN SE preference share, is expected to take place on June 29, 2021. 
The effectiveness of the merger squeeze-out is still subject to the resolution by the MAN SE annual general meeting and 
the registration of the transfer resolution and the merger in the commercial registers at the seats of TRATON SE and 
MAN SE. 
Contact: 
Rolf Woller 
Head of Treasury and Investor Relations 
T +49 162 172 33 62 
rolf.woller@traton.com 
TRATON SE 
Dachauer Str. 641 
80995 Munich, Germany 
www.traton.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
08-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      TRATON SE 
              Dachauer Str. 641 
              80995 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 360 98 70 
E-mail:       investor.relations@traton.com 
Internet:     www.traton.com 
ISIN:         DE000TRAT0N7 
WKN:          TRAT0N 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm 
EQS News ID:  1194224 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1194224 08-May-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194224&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2021 10:25 ET (14:25 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAN SE 1.65% 55.5 Delayed Quote.29.67%
SDAX 1.08% 16042 Delayed Quote.8.65%
TRATON SE 1.52% 24.12 Delayed Quote.6.70%
All news about TRATON SE
12:00pTRATON  : determines cash compensation amount for merger squeeze-out at 70,68 p..
PU
11:52aVW's Traton proposes hefty premium for full control of MAN trucks
RE
10:33aDGAP-ADHOC  : MAN SE: Amount of cash compensation for merger squeeze-out determi..
DJ
10:26aTRATON SE : Amount of cash compensation for merger squeeze-out determined at EUR..
EQ
10:26aDGAP-ADHOC : TRATON SE: Amount of cash compensation for merger squeeze-out deter..
DJ
05/07TRATON  : Sustainable electric delivery vehicles in Paris
PU
05/05TRATON SE  : quaterly earnings release
05/03TRATON  : Unternehmenspräsentation (in Englisch), 01.05.2021
PU
04/29TRATON  : S&P Raises Traton Outlook to Stable Amid Strong Ties with Parent Volks..
MT
04/28TRATON  : Analyst & Investor Factbook (in Englisch), 01.05.2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25 869 M 31 462 M 31 462 M
Net income 2021 911 M 1 108 M 1 108 M
Net Debt 2021 11 184 M 13 602 M 13 602 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 12 060 M 14 657 M 14 667 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart TRATON SE
Duration : Period :
Traton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 26,93 €
Last Close Price 24,12 €
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthias Grundler Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Levin COO & Member-Management Board
Athanasios Stimoniaris Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRATON SE6.70%14 657
CATERPILLAR INC.30.24%132 011
DEERE & COMPANY44.92%123 564
AB VOLVO12.18%53 452
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-13.35%39 713
PACCAR, INC.9.53%32 806