TRATON SE    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler to spin off trucks in shift to electric, self-driving vehicles

02/03/2021 | 11:05am EST
FILE PHOTO: Daimler AG sign is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover

(Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler plans to spin-off Daimler Truck, the world's largest truck and bus maker, to allow it to focus on zero-emission vehicles and self-driving technologies.

A final decision on the separation will be taken at an extraordinary shareholders meeting that could be held at the end of the third quarter and the business could be listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange by the end of 2021, Daimler said.

"We have confidence in the financial and operational strength of our two vehicle divisions," Daimler Chief Executive Ola Kallenius said in a statement on Wednesday.

Daimler Truck delivered around half a million trucks and buses to customers in 2019 and generated 40.2 billion euros in revenue from trucks and 4.7 billion euros from buses.

"We are convinced that independent management and governance will allow them to operate even faster... and thus be significantly more agile and competitive," Kallenius added.

As traditional rivals like Sweden's AB Volvo, Volkswagen AG unit Traton and Paccar Inc, Daimler has been racing to bring to market fully-electric heavy-duty trucks to compete against Tesla Inc's long-awaited Semi truck model.

Truckmakers and suppliers are also working fast to roll out self-driving technology.

Trucks on long-distance routes usually follow predictable routes on highways, so are seen as a swifter way to roll out self-driving systems than robotaxis that would have to navigate city streets and pedestrians.

Under the planned spin-off, a significant majority stake in Daimler Truck would be distributed to Daimler shareholders.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 0.28% 214.2 Delayed Quote.10.22%
DAIMLER AG 8.52% 64.72 Delayed Quote.2.58%
PACCAR, INC. 2.23% 94.095 Delayed Quote.6.50%
TESLA, INC. -1.86% 856.12 Delayed Quote.23.68%
TRATON SE 1.07% 23.575 Delayed Quote.3.07%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 3.21% 167.56 Delayed Quote.6.43%
Financials
Sales 2020 22 245 M 26 725 M 26 725 M
Net income 2020 18,5 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net Debt 2020 11 175 M 13 426 M 13 426 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15 430x
Yield 2020 0,71%
Capitalization 11 650 M 14 011 M 13 996 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart TRATON SE
Duration : Period :
Traton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 25,43 €
Last Close Price 23,30 €
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthias Grundler Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Levin COO & Member-Management Board
Christian Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Athanasios Stimoniaris Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRATON SE3.07%14 011
CATERPILLAR INC.1.48%104 577
DEERE & COMPANY8.61%95 125
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.19.27%54 976
AB VOLVO10.22%51 583
PACCAR, INC.6.50%31 849
