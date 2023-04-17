Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Traton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:02:01 2023-04-17 am EDT
20.25 EUR   +4.38%
03:47aTRATON : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
03:31aTRATON : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
03:19aDeutsche Bank Research leaves Traton at 'Buy' - Target 35 euros
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Bank Research leaves Traton at 'Buy' - Target 35 euros

04/17/2023 | 03:19am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Deutsche Bank Research has left its rating for Traton at "Buy" with a price target of 35 euros after preliminary quarterly figures. The engine is firing at the truck manufacturer, analyst Nicolai Kempf wrote in a research note presented on Monday. After Volvo's strong figures, Traton was the next manufacturer to exceed earnings expectations and did so particularly well. This is impressive./ajx/la

Publication of the original study: 17.04.2023 / Time not specified in study / CET

First disclosure of the original study: 17.04.2023 / 06:47 / CET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 42 380 M 46 582 M 46 582 M
Net income 2023 1 674 M 1 840 M 1 840 M
Net Debt 2023 19 677 M 21 628 M 21 628 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,58x
Yield 2023 5,83%
Capitalization 9 700 M 10 662 M 10 662 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart TRATON SE
Duration : Period :
Traton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 19,40 €
Average target price 21,76 €
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Levin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Annette Danielski Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Catharina Modahl-Nilsson Chief Technical Officer
Antonio Roberto Cortes Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRATON SE37.30%10 662
CATERPILLAR INC.-6.63%115 496
DEERE & COMPANY-9.56%114 905
AB VOLVO11.71%41 837
PACCAR, INC.10.22%38 000
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG3.96%27 218
