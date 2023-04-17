Deutsche Bank Research leaves Traton at 'Buy' - Target 35 euros

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Deutsche Bank Research has left its rating for Traton at "Buy" with a price target of 35 euros after preliminary quarterly figures. The engine is firing at the truck manufacturer, analyst Nicolai Kempf wrote in a research note presented on Monday. After Volvo's strong figures, Traton was the next manufacturer to exceed earnings expectations and did so particularly well. This is impressive./ajx/la

