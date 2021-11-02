Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Traton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/02 05:58:33 am
22.92 EUR   +1.15%
If you want to shape the future, you have to remember the past
PU
03:50aTRATON : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
11/01TRATON : NorldLB takes a positive view
MD
If you want to shape the future, you have to remember the past

11/02/2021 | 05:29am EDT

11/02/2021 | 05:29am EDT
Henning Stibbe

Mr. Stibbe, MAN's history is also a history of mergers. It was formed around 120 years ago as a result of two companies joining forces to become what was then known as M.A.N. From a historical point of view, are mergers the catalyst needed for long-term business success?

Mergers are definitely a driving force for accelerating development. As they merged in 1898, Maschinenfabrik Augsburg and Maschinenbau-Actiengesellschaft Nürnberg bundled their competencies and economic power. This gave rise to one of Germany's leading mechanical engineering companies. MAN's corporate history has been shaped by mergers and cooperation initiatives ever since.

Disclaimer

Traton SE published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 28 547 M 33 126 M 33 126 M
Net income 2021 1 347 M 1 563 M 1 563 M
Net Debt 2021 10 352 M 12 012 M 12 012 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,41x
Yield 2021 3,66%
Capitalization 11 330 M 13 130 M 13 147 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 22,66 €
Average target price 29,96 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Levin President & Chief Executive Officer
Annette Danielski Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunnar Kilian Member-Supervisory Board
Mari Carlquist Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRATON SE0.24%13 130
CATERPILLAR INC.12.83%111 690
DEERE & COMPANY27.23%106 137
AB VOLVO3.16%47 475
PACCAR, INC.5.57%31 114
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-34.08%30 265