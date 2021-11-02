If you want to shape the future, you have to remember the past

Henning Stibbe

Mr. Stibbe, MAN's history is also a history of mergers. It was formed around 120 years ago as a result of two companies joining forces to become what was then known as M.A.N. From a historical point of view, are mergers the catalyst needed for long-term business success?

Mergers are definitely a driving force for accelerating development. As they merged in 1898, Maschinenfabrik Augsburg and Maschinenbau-Actiengesellschaft Nürnberg bundled their competencies and economic power. This gave rise to one of Germany's leading mechanical engineering companies. MAN's corporate history has been shaped by mergers and cooperation initiatives ever since.