TRATON : 9M 2022 Interim Statement

Whether viewed from afar or right up close, nature is a wonderful work of art. Proof of this can be seen in our cover photo, which shows a bird's eye view of cranberry bogs in the state of Massachusetts, USA. The TRATON GROUP wants to contribute to preserving the basis of life on our planet for generations to come. That is why, together with our brands, we have committed ourselves to acting responsibly and sustainably.

This Interim Statement was prepared in accordance with section 53 of the Exchange Rules for the Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB) and does not constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting. It does not contain any related party disclosures and hence departs from the guidance for preparing interim management statements in Sweden proposed by Nasdaq Stockholm. This Interim Statement has not been reviewed by an auditor.

This Interim Statement contains certain forward-looking statements for the remaining months of fiscal year 2022. A range of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may result in the actual results, financial position, development, or performance of the TRATON GROUP differing materially from the estimates given here. Such factors include those that TRATON has described in published reports. These reports are available on our website at www.traton.com. The Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or devel- opments.

The figures relating to net assets, financial position, and results of operations were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), as adopted by the European Union. All figures shown are rounded, so minor discrepancies may arise from addition of these amounts. The current definition of the key performance indicators can be found in the annual report published for the previous year. You can download this report from our website at https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html.

The latest financial calendar information and dates are available on TRATON SE's website at www.traton.com/financialcalendar.