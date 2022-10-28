Advanced search
TRATON : 9M 2022 Interim Statement

10/28/2022 | 02:23am EDT
9M 2022

I N T E R I M S T A T E M E N T A S O F

S E P T E M B E R 3 0 , 2 0 2 2

AT A GLANCE

Sales revenue rose

€28.5

Incoming orders

Unit sales

by 3 % to around

down by

11%

5%

higher at

217,143 vehicles

TRATON GROUP

billion

Adjusted operating result €25 million higher at around

€1.3

billion

Decrease in

adjusted

operating return

on sales to

4.7%

Trucks and buses (units)

9M 2022

9M 2021

Change

Incoming orders

256,191

268,317

-5%

Unit sales

217,143

195,422

11%

of which trucks

181,717

166,816

9%

of which buses

20,689

12,586

64%

of which MAN TGE vans

14,737

16,020

-8%

TRATON GROUP

Sales revenue (€ million)

28,545

21,670

32%

Operating result (€ million)

609

641

-32

Operating result (adjusted) (€ million)

1,347

1,322

25

Operating return on sales (in %)

2.1

3.0

-0.8 pp

Operating return on sales (adjusted) (in %)

4.7

6.1

-1.4 pp

Earnings per share (€)

1.32

1.33

-0.01

Employees1

101,120

97,235

3,885

TRATON Operations

Sales revenue (€ million)

27,995

21,302

31%

Operating result (€ million)

1,240

838

402

Operating result (adjusted) (€ million)

1,474

1,519

-45

Operating return on sales (in %)

4.4

3.9

0.5 pp

Operating return on sales (adjusted) (in %)

5.3

7.1

-1.9 pp

EBITDA (adjusted) (€ million)

2,952

2,672

279

Primary R&D costs (€ million)

1,338

981

36%

Capex (€ million)

768

622

23%

Net cash flow (€ million)

-1,334

152

-1,486

Net liquidity/net financial debt (€ million)1

-3,285

-1,694

-1,591

TRATON Financial Services

Sales revenue (€ million)

933

683

37%

Operating result (€ million)

-286

178

-465

Operating result (adjusted) (€ million)

218

178

39

Operating return on sales (in %)

-30.7

26.1

-56.8 pp

Operating return on sales (adjusted) (in %)

23.3

26.1

-2.8 pp

Return on equity (in %)

-23.5

17.6

-41.1 pp

1 As of September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021

CONTENTS Course of Business

4

Material Events

5

Incoming Orders and Unit Sales by Country,

TRATON Operations

6

Operating Result (Adjusted) of the TRATON GROUP

8

Segments of the TRATON GROUP

11

Net Cash Flow

12

Capex, TRATON Operations

12

Primary Research and Development Costs,

TRATON Operations

13

Net Liquidity

13

Opportunities and Risks

14

Report on Expected Developments

Selected Financial Information

16

Income Statement

17

Statement of Comprehensive Income

19

Balance Sheet

21

Statement of Changes in Equity

23

Statement of Cash Flows

25

Contingent Liabilities and Commitments

25

Segment Reporting

27

Prior-Period Information

27

Noncurrent Assets or Disposal Groups Held for Sale

Whether viewed from afar or right up close, nature is a wonderful work of art. Proof of this can be seen in our cover photo, which shows a bird's eye view of cranberry bogs in the state of Massachusetts, USA. The TRATON GROUP wants to contribute to preserving the basis of life on our planet for generations to come. That is why, together with our brands, we have committed ourselves to acting responsibly and sustainably.

This Interim Statement was prepared in accordance with section 53 of the Exchange Rules for the Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB) and does not constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting. It does not contain any related party disclosures and hence departs from the guidance for preparing interim management statements in Sweden proposed by Nasdaq Stockholm. This Interim Statement has not been reviewed by an auditor.

This Interim Statement contains certain forward-looking statements for the remaining months of fiscal year 2022. A range of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may result in the actual results, financial position, development, or performance of the TRATON GROUP differing materially from the estimates given here. Such factors include those that TRATON has described in published reports. These reports are available on our website at www.traton.com. The Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or devel- opments.

The figures relating to net assets, financial position, and results of operations were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), as adopted by the European Union. All figures shown are rounded, so minor discrepancies may arise from addition of these amounts. The current definition of the key performance indicators can be found in the annual report published for the previous year. You can download this report from our website at https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html.

The latest financial calendar information and dates are available on TRATON SE's website at www.traton.com/financialcalendar.

4

9M 2022

INTERIM STATEMENTCOURSE OF BUSINESS

TR ATON

GR OUP

4 Course of Business

  1. Material Events
  2. Incoming Orders and Unit Sales by Country, TRATON Operations
  3. Operating Result (Adjusted) of the
    TRATON GROUP
  1. Segments of the TRATON GROUP
  1. Net Cash Flow
  2. Capex, TRATON Operations
  1. Primary Research and
    Development Costs, TRATON Operations
  2. Net Liquidity
  1. Opportunities and Risks
  2. Report on Expected Developments

16 Selected Financial Information

Material Events

The TRATON GROUP generated sales revenue of €28.5 billion (9M 2021: €21.7 bil- lion) in the first nine months of 2022. Operating result (adjusted) was €1.3 billion (9M 2021: €1.3 billion), corresponding to an operating return on sales (adjusted) of 4.7% (9M 2021: 6.1%).

The war in Ukraine and the effects of China's zero-COVID policy led to continued supply bottlenecks and once again had a negative impact on the TRATON GROUP's production and unit sales. The shortages affected all segments but to a varying extent determined by their supplier network, specifications of the individual vehicles, and customer demand. Vehicle deliveries were also delayed as a result of logistics bottlenecks.

Worldwide, there was a significant increase in the prices for energy, logistics, other commodities, and bought-in parts, which impacted all TRATON GROUP segments.

The TRATON GROUP incurred expenses of €717 million in the first nine months that were directly connected to the war in Ukraine. These also include losses in connection with the disposal of business activities in Russia announced in September 2022. This disposal will see the sale of the Russian distribution companies of MAN Truck & Bus and Scania Vehicles & Services as well as Scania's financial services business in Russia (see the "Noncurrent Assets or Disposal Groups Held for Sale" section). The effect is reported as an adjustment to operating result.

In the second quarter, Scania settled the fine, plus interest, imposed by the European Commission in the EU antitrust proceedings and confirmed by the General Court of the European Union in its ruling of February 2, 2022. The total amount was €937 million. Scania filed an appeal against this judgment with the European Court of Justice on April 8, 2022. In addition, Navistar made final payments totaling €420 million in June 2022 following court approval of the "Profit Sharing Settlement Agreement" and "Krzysiak Action Settlement Agreement."

On July 8, 2022, the TRATON GROUP, Daimler Truck, and the Volvo Group took the final step to launch their joint venture to develop a charging infrastructure for heavy-duty trucks and coaches in Europe. Since then, the joint venture has been ramping up its activities and the development of the charging network. The company plans to install and operate at least 1,700 high-performance green energy charging points on and close to highways as well as at logistics points in Europe. The three partners are investing a total of €500 million. The planned charging network will be available to fleet operators in Europe across all brands, making an important contribution to the European Union's Green Deal and hence to climate-neutral freight transportation in 2050.

After a total of five years' development work together with the TRATON GROUP, Navistar debuted its new integrated powertrain to its dealers, customers, and the trade press in mid-August. The market launch of the International S13 Integrated Powertrain and the first deliveries to customers are planned for 2023. After Scania (2022), this makes Navistar the second TRATON GROUP brand to use the common base engine (CBE) resulting from the joint development project. The new powertrain sets new standards in fuel consumption, profitability, and sustainability, and marks a milestone in Navistar's strategy for a zero-emission transportation system.

IAA Transportation, the leading trade fair for logistics, commercial vehicles, buses, and the transportation sector, took place in Hanover in September 2022. The TRATON brands Scania and MAN presented new vehicles and technologies with a focus on sustainable solutions at the event. The highlight of MAN's presentation was the unveiling of the close-to-production MAN eTruck, which will launch on the market in 2024 and have a daily range of between 600 and 800 kilometers. Among other things, Scania presented its new generation of battery electric trucks for regional long-distance transportation, offering customers a range of up to 350 kilometers.

5

TR ATON GR OUP

9M 2022 INTERIM STATEMENT

4 Course of Business

  1. Material Events
  2. Incoming Orders and Unit Sales by Country, TRATON Operations
  3. Operating Result (Adjusted) of the
    TRATON GROUP
  1. Segments of the TRATON GROUP
  1. Net Cash Flow
  2. Capex, TRATON Operations
  1. Primary Research and
    Development Costs, TRATON Operations
  2. Net Liquidity
  1. Opportunities and Risks
  2. Report on Expected Developments

16 Selected Financial Information

Incoming Orders and Unit Sales by Country, TRATON Operations

Incoming orders

Unit sales

Units

9M 2022

9M 2021

Change

9M 2022

9M 2021

Change

Total

256,191

268,317

-5%

217,143

195,422

11%

BEV unit sales ratio (excluding MAN TGE vans, in %)

n/a

n/a

n/a

0.4

0.0

0.3 pp

Trucks

210,323

230,531

-9%

181,717

166,816

9%

EU27+3

81,972

111,896

-27%

59,178

66,805

-11%

of which in Germany

21,775

27,206

-20%

13,337

17,592

-24%

North America

62,185

20,564

202%

50,460

12,204

313%

of which in the USA/Canada

55,703

15,606

257%

43,717

9,719

350%

of which in Mexico

6,482

4,958

31%

6,743

2,485

171%

South America

45,193

61,387

-26%

51,772

56,651

-9%

of which in Brazil

34,468

50,789

-32%

41,110

48,761

-16%

Other regions

20,973

36,684

-43%

20,307

31,156

-35%

Buses

25,572

13,323

92%

20,689

12,586

64%

EU27+3

4,477

3,635

23%

3,346

3,452

-3%

of which in Germany

1,208

1,169

3%

697

1,020

-32%

North America

12,586

4,287

194%

10,083

3,369

199%

of which in the USA/Canada

10,813

3,488

210%

8,677

2,655

227%

of which in Mexico

1,773

799

122%

1,406

714

97%

South America

6,297

3,481

81%

5,661

3,945

43%

of which in Brazil

4,530

2,696

68%

4,563

2,862

59%

Other regions

2,212

1,920

15%

1,599

1,820

-12%

MAN TGE vans

20,296

24,463

-17%

14,737

16,020

-8%

EU27+3

19,991

23,896

-16%

14,610

15,704

-7%

of which in Germany

8,266

6,958

19%

6,108

4,662

31%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Traton SE published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 06:22:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
