TRATON : 9M 2022 Interim Statement

Adjusted operating result €25 million higher at around
€1.3
billion
Decrease in
adjusted
operating return
on sales to
4.7%
Trucks and buses (units)
9M 2022
9M 2021
Change
Incoming orders
256,191
268,317
-5%
Unit sales
217,143
195,422
11%
of which trucks
181,717
166,816
9%
of which buses
20,689
12,586
64%
of which MAN TGE vans
14,737
16,020
-8%
TRATON GROUP
Sales revenue (€ million)
28,545
21,670
32%
Operating result (€ million)
609
641
-32
Operating result (adjusted) (€ million)
1,347
1,322
25
Operating return on sales (in %)
2.1
3.0
-0.8 pp
Operating return on sales (adjusted) (in %)
4.7
6.1
-1.4 pp
Earnings per share (€)
1.32
1.33
-0.01
Employees1
101,120
97,235
3,885
TRATON Operations
Sales revenue (€ million)
27,995
21,302
31%
Operating result (€ million)
1,240
838
402
Operating result (adjusted) (€ million)
1,474
1,519
-45
Operating return on sales (in %)
4.4
3.9
0.5 pp
Operating return on sales (adjusted) (in %)
5.3
7.1
-1.9 pp
EBITDA (adjusted) (€ million)
2,952
2,672
279
Primary R&D costs (€ million)
1,338
981
36%
Capex (€ million)
768
622
23%
Net cash flow (€ million)
-1,334
152
-1,486
Net liquidity/net financial debt (€ million)1
-3,285
-1,694
-1,591
TRATON Financial Services
Sales revenue (€ million)
933
683
37%
Operating result (€ million)
-286
178
-465
Operating result (adjusted) (€ million)
218
178
39
Operating return on sales (in %)
-30.7
26.1
-56.8 pp
Operating return on sales (adjusted) (in %)
23.3
26.1
-2.8 pp
Return on equity (in %)
-23.5
17.6
-41.1 pp
1 As of September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021
CONTENTS Course of Business
4
Material Events
5
Incoming Orders and Unit Sales by Country,
TRATON Operations
6
Operating Result (Adjusted) of the TRATON GROUP
8
Segments of the TRATON GROUP
11
Net Cash Flow
12
Capex, TRATON Operations
12
Primary Research and Development Costs,
TRATON Operations
13
Net Liquidity
13
Opportunities and Risks
14
Report on Expected Developments
Selected Financial Information
16
Income Statement
17
Statement of Comprehensive Income
19
Balance Sheet
21
Statement of Changes in Equity
23
Statement of Cash Flows
25
Contingent Liabilities and Commitments
25
Segment Reporting
27
Prior-Period Information
27
Noncurrent Assets or Disposal Groups Held for Sale
Whether viewed from afar or right up close, nature is a wonderful work of art. Proof of this can be seen in our cover photo, which shows a bird's eye view of cranberry bogs in the state of Massachusetts, USA. The TRATON GROUP wants to contribute to preserving the basis of life on our planet for generations to come. That is why, together with our brands, we have committed ourselves to acting responsibly and sustainably.
This Interim Statement was prepared in accordance with section 53 of the Exchange Rules for the Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB) and does not constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting. It does not contain any related party disclosures and hence departs from the guidance for preparing interim management statements in Sweden proposed by Nasdaq Stockholm. This Interim Statement has not been reviewed by an auditor.
This Interim Statement contains certain forward-looking statements for the remaining months of fiscal year 2022. A range of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may result in the actual results, financial position, development, or performance of the TRATON GROUP differing materially from the estimates given here. Such factors include those that TRATON has described in published reports. These reports are available on our website at www.traton.com. The Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or devel- opments.
The figures relating to net assets, financial position, and results of operations were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), as adopted by the European Union. All figures shown are rounded, so minor discrepancies may arise from addition of these amounts. The current definition of the key performance indicators can be found in the annual report published for the previous year. You can download this report from our website at https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html.
Incoming Orders and Unit Sales by Country, TRATON Operations
Incoming orders
Unit sales
Units
9M 2022
9M 2021
Change
9M 2022
9M 2021
Change
Total
256,191
268,317
-5%
217,143
195,422
11%
BEV unit sales ratio (excluding MAN TGE vans, in %)
n/a
n/a
n/a
0.4
0.0
0.3 pp
Trucks
210,323
230,531
-9%
181,717
166,816
9%
EU27+3
81,972
111,896
-27%
59,178
66,805
-11%
of which in Germany
21,775
27,206
-20%
13,337
17,592
-24%
North America
62,185
20,564
202%
50,460
12,204
313%
of which in the USA/Canada
55,703
15,606
257%
43,717
9,719
350%
of which in Mexico
6,482
4,958
31%
6,743
2,485
171%
South America
45,193
61,387
-26%
51,772
56,651
-9%
of which in Brazil
34,468
50,789
-32%
41,110
48,761
-16%
Other regions
20,973
36,684
-43%
20,307
31,156
-35%
Buses
25,572
13,323
92%
20,689
12,586
64%
EU27+3
4,477
3,635
23%
3,346
3,452
-3%
of which in Germany
1,208
1,169
3%
697
1,020
-32%
North America
12,586
4,287
194%
10,083
3,369
199%
of which in the USA/Canada
10,813
3,488
210%
8,677
2,655
227%
of which in Mexico
1,773
799
122%
1,406
714
97%
South America
6,297
3,481
81%
5,661
3,945
43%
of which in Brazil
4,530
2,696
68%
4,563
2,862
59%
Other regions
2,212
1,920
15%
1,599
1,820
-12%
MAN TGE vans
20,296
24,463
-17%
14,737
16,020
-8%
EU27+3
19,991
23,896
-16%
14,610
15,704
-7%
of which in Germany
8,266
6,958
19%
6,108
4,662
31%
