    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/27 12:43:50 pm EDT
17.39 EUR   +3.24%
TRATON : CMD 2022 – Presentation Scania, 2022/05/18

05/27/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
Scania - Driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system

TRATON Capital Markets Day

Christian Levin, CEO Scania

Södertälje, 05-18-2022

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared for information purposes only.

It does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Volkswagen AG, TRATON SE, or any company of the TRATON GROUP in any jurisdiction. Neither this presentation, nor any part of it, nor the fact of its distribution, shall form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contractual commitment or investment decision in relation to the securities of Volkswagen AG, TRATON SE, or any company of the TRATON GROUP in any jurisdiction, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding any such securities.

It contains forward-looking statements and information on the business development of the TRATON GROUP. These statements and information are based on assumptions relating in particular to the TRATON GROUP's business and operations and the development of the economies in the countries in which the TRATON GROUP is active.

The TRATON GROUP has made such forward-looking statements on the basis of the information available to it and assumptions it believes to be reasonable. The forward-looking statements and information may involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those forecasts. If any of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, the actual results may significantly differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information. The TRATON GROUP will not update this presentation, particularly not the forward-looking statements. The presentation is valid on the date of publication only.

Certain financial information and financial data included in this presentation are preliminary, unaudited, and may be subject to revision. Due to their preliminary nature, statements contained in this presentation should not be unduly relied upon, and past events or performance should not be taken as a guarantee or indication of future events or performance. Financial figures might be translated from different currencies, using the exchange rate prevailing at the relevant date or for the relevant period that the relevant financial figures relate to.

All statements with regard to markets or market position(s) of TRATON SE or any affiliated company or any of its competitors are estimates based on data available to the TRATON GROUP.

IHS Markit Data referenced herein are the copyrighted property of IHS Markit Ltd. and its subsidiaries ("IHS Markit"). The IHS Markit Data are from sources considered reliable; however, the accuracy and completeness thereof are not warranted, nor are the opinions and analyses published by IHS Markit representations of fact. The IHS Markit Data speak as of the original publication date thereof and are subject to change without notice. IHS Markit and other trademarks appearing in the IHS Markit Data are the property of IHS Markit or their respective owners.

The percentage figures shown may be subject to rounding differences. Due to different proportions and scaling in graphs, data shown in different graphs are not comparable.

2

Scania V&S: Focus of the presentation

Key success factors...

Building blocks...

to

for industry

drive the shift

leadership and

and secure

consistent

future

profitability

profitability

leadership

3

Scania is driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system

2020

STRATEGY

Sustainability is at the core of our

purpose and direction as a business

GEOGRAPHIES, ENABLERS

Decarbonisation

People

Circular

sustainability

business

STRATEGIC FOCUS AREAS

TECHNOLOGIES,

DRIVING THE SHIFT

PLANET AND

CUSTOMERS

PEOPLE

50%

2030+

TRANSPORT

ECOSYSTEM

20%

PROFITABILITY

2025

GROWTH AND TRANSFORMATION

AND FLOW

CO2 reduction

operations

CO2 reduction

THE SCANIA WAY

products

2025

Scania established a new standard by being the first in our industry to have SBT approved

4

We have a strong & unique foundation

Our

Our

Our

business model

modular system

company culture

By making our customers

The key to delivering

The value-based corporate

profitable, we become

tailored customer

culture that underpins

profitable

solutions profitably

everything that we do

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Traton SE published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 16:03:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
