TRATON SE: TRATON signs merger agreement with Navistar International Corporation

11/07/2020 | 01:10pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
TRATON SE: TRATON signs merger agreement with Navistar International Corporation

07-Nov-2020 / 19:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TRATON signs merger agreement with Navistar International Corporation

Munich, 7 November 2020 - Today, TRATON SE ("TRATON") has signed a binding merger agreement with the US truck manufacturer Navistar International Corporation ("Navistar"), in which TRATON already holds a stake of approximately 16.7%. Under the merger agreement, TRATON will acquire all common shares in Navistar not already held by TRATON for a price of USD 44.50 per Navistar common share. The executive board and the supervisory board of TRATON as well as the boards of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft have approved the transaction.

The board of directors of Navistar has approved the conclusion of the merger agreement. The closing of the transaction, which is expected to take place mid 2021, is subject to, inter alia, the approval of the merger agreement by the shareholders' meeting of Navistar and further closing conditions, in particular the receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals.

Contact:
Rolf Woller
Head of Treasury and Investor Relations
T +49 162 172 33 62
rolf.woller@traton.com
TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 Munich, Germany
www.traton.com
 

07-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98 70
E-mail: investor.relations@traton.com
Internet: www.traton.com
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
WKN: TRAT0N
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1146346

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1146346  07-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1146346&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
