  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Traton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:24:48 2023-04-14 pm EDT
19.89 EUR   +3.89%
02:58pVW commercial vehicle holding company Traton considers forecast change after strong start to the year
DP
02:39pTRATON SE announces preliminary 3M 2023 results
EQ
04/12TRATON : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TRATON SE announces preliminary 3M 2023 results

04/14/2023 | 02:39pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
TRATON SE announces preliminary 3M 2023 results

14-Apr-2023 / 20:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, April 14th, 2023 – Supported by continued strong demand for commercial vehicles, improved production levels and strong product positioning, the TRATON GROUP has recorded a very strong development in the course of the first three months of 2023, which clearly exceeds market expectations.
Based on preliminary figures, the TRATON GROUP for Q1 2023 expects unit sales of around 84.6 k vehicles and a sales revenue of around 11.2 billion Euros. Order intake is expected to amount to around 68.5 k units, mainly as a result of continued restrictive order acceptance and a very large order book and despite continued strong market demand.
The TRATON GROUP expects for Q1 2023 an operating result (adjusted)* of about 935 million Euros and an operating return on sales (adjusted)* of around 8.4%. Key for this development are, in particular, strongly improved operating results (adjusted) at Scania Vehicles & Services (operating result (adjusted) about 550 million Euros; operating return on sales (adjusted) 13.3%) and MAN Truck & Bus (operating result (adjusted) about 195 million Euros; operating return on sales (adjusted) 5.8%).
The net cash flow of TRATON Operations is expected to amount to around 735 million Euros. This includes the proceeds from the sale of Scania Financial Services Russia in the amount of 400 million Euros.
Based on the better-than-expected development in the first three months of the year, the company will review its outlook for financial year 2023 and intends to provide an update with the publication of its interim statement on May 2, 2023.

*The definitions of the operating result (adjusted) as well as the operating return on sales (adjusted) are to be found on page 54 of the annual report 2022 - https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html

Contact:
Lars Korinth
Head of Investor Relations
T +49 152 3137 3138
lars.korinth@traton.com
TRATON SE
Hanauer Strasse 26          
80992 Munich, Germany
www.traton.com
 


End of Inside Information

14-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Hanauer Str. 26
80992 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98 70
E-mail: investor.relations@traton.com
Internet: www.traton.com
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
WKN: TRAT0N
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1608395

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1608395  14-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1608395&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 42 380 M 46 839 M 46 839 M
Net income 2023 1 674 M 1 850 M 1 850 M
Net Debt 2023 19 677 M 21 747 M 21 747 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,50x
Yield 2023 5,91%
Capitalization 9 700 M 10 662 M 10 721 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 19,14 €
Average target price 21,76 €
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Levin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Annette Danielski Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Catharina Modahl-Nilsson Chief Technical Officer
Antonio Roberto Cortes Member-Executive Board
