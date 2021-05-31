|
TRATON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
31.05.2021 / 18:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Christian
|Last name(s):
|Levin
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000TRAT0N7
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|272.60 SEK
|272600 SEK
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|272.60 SEK
|272600 SEK
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden
|MIC:
|XSTO
31.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|
|Dachauer Str. 641
|
|80995 München
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
68074 31.05.2021
© EQS 2021
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
26 555 M
32 471 M
32 471 M
|Net income 2021
|
1 090 M
1 333 M
1 333 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
10 240 M
12 522 M
12 522 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|15,9x
|Yield 2021
|2,23%
|
|Capitalization
|
13 640 M
16 624 M
16 679 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,90x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,86x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|10,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Average target price
|
28,35 €
|Last Close Price
|
27,28 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
28,3%
|Spread / Average Target
|
3,92%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-23,0%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|TRATON SE
|20.68%
|16 624