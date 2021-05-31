Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Traton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/31 12:54:04 pm
27.38 EUR   +0.37%
12:06pTRATON SE  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/28TRATON  : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/25TRATON  : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TRATON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/31/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.05.2021 / 18:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Levin

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TRATON SE

b) LEI
529900UIMQRKPFN6SV80 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
272.60 SEK 272600 SEK

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
272.60 SEK 272600 SEK

e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden
MIC: XSTO


31.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.traton.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

68074  31.05.2021 


© EQS 2021
