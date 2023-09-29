Traton SE is a Germany-based manufacturer of commercial vehicles. The Company operates through a number of brands, which includes MAN, a commercial vehicle manufacturer, which specializes in the production of vans, as well as city buses and intercity and travel coaches; Scania, which provides transport solutions, heavy duty vehicles for long-distance and distribution transport, as well as construction vehicles; Volkswagen Caminhoes E Onibus, which is a provider of light-to heavy-duty trucks and bus for markets, such as Latin America and Africa, and Rio, which is a global brand for digital services in the transport industry that offers an open, vendor-neutral and cloud-based platform for freight transport.