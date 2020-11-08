TRATON : and Navistar Reach Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Navistar at USD 44.50 Per Share in Cash

Log in
11/08/2020 | 01:30pm EST

MUNICH & LISLE, Ill., November 7, 2020 - TRATON SE ('TRATON'), one of the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, and Navistar International Corporation ('Navistar') (NYSE: NAV), a leading U.S. truck maker, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which TRATON will become the owner of all of the outstanding common shares of Navistar not already owned by TRATON at a price of USD 44.50 per share in cash. TRATON currently owns 16.7% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Navistar.

Beginning in March 2017, TRATON and Navistar have benefitted from a strategic alliance that has delivered significant value to both companies through increased purchasing scale and the integration of new technologies. This transaction builds on that success by combining TRATON's strong position in Europe and substantial presence in South America with Navistar's complementary footprint in North America to create a global company well-positioned to benefit from enhanced brand performance, increased innovation and industry-leading capabilities.

'Today's announcement accelerates our Global Champion Strategy by expanding our reach across key truck markets worldwide, including scale and capabilities to deliver cutting-edge products, technologies and services to our customers,' said TRATON CEO Matthias Gründler. 'Together, we will have an enhanced ability to meet the demands of new regulations and rapidly developing technologies in connectivity, propulsion and autonomous driving for customers around the world. Navistar has been a valuable partner, and we are confident this combination will deliver compelling strategic and financial benefits, create enhanced opportunities for both Navistar and TRATON, and best position us to drive sustained value in the evolving global commercial vehicle industry.'

'This transaction builds upon our highly collaborative and successful strategic alliance and further enhances the growth trajectory of the combined company, while delivering immediate and substantial value to our shareholders,' said Navistar President and CEO Persio Lisboa. 'We look forward to continuing to work with the TRATON team to create opportunities for our employees and provide an outstanding experience for our customers and dealers through best-in-class products, services and technologies.'

Gunnar Kilian, member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG and responsible for the Truck & Bus division, said: 'Volkswagen is TRATON's biggest shareholder. The agreement is thus an important milestone for Volkswagen because it underpins our strong strategic commitment to continue driving growth also during the ongoing challenging economic climate. The acquisition of Navistar will significantly leverage TRATON's positioning in North America, one of the biggest and most profitable markets for heavy trucks. Together, the companies can enhance scale and reach in key markets as well as create further synergies.'

Financing

The sources of funding for the cash acquisition of the outstanding Navistar shares not already owned by TRATON includes fully committed financing by Volkswagen Group for the equity purchase price of about USD 3.7 billion. TRATON remains committed to maintaining an investment grade rating.

Timing and Approvals

The transaction is targeted to close in mid 2021, and is subject to Navistar shareholder approval, customary closing conditions as well as regulatory approvals. Major shareholders Icahn Capital LP and MHR Fund Management LLC have agreed to vote their shares in favor of the transaction.

Disclaimer

Traton SE published this content on 07 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2020 18:29:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 21 791 M 25 875 M 25 875 M
Net income 2020 -110 M -130 M -130 M
Net Debt 2020 11 292 M 13 409 M 13 409 M
P/E ratio 2020 -97,0x
Yield 2020 1,14%
Capitalization 8 820 M 10 485 M 10 473 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart TRATON SE
Duration : Period :
Traton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 20,19 €
Last Close Price 17,64 €
Spread / Highest target 53,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Grundler Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Levin COO & Member-Management Board
Christian Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Athanasios Stimoniaris Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRATON SE-26.24%10 485
CATERPILLAR INC.10.43%87 622
DEERE & COMPANY42.93%77 604
AB VOLVO21.13%44 773
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.61.23%34 973
PACCAR, INC.13.91%31 211
