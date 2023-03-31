Advanced search
    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:46:53 2023-04-03 am EDT
18.20 EUR   +0.94%
Traton : credit update, 2023/03/31
Traton : ESG Factbook, 2023/04/03
TRATON : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
TRATON : credit update, 2023/03/31

04/03/2023 | 08:34am EDT
TRATON credit update

presentation

March 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared for information purposes only.

It does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Volkswagen AG, TRATON SE, or any company of the TRATON GROUP in any jurisdiction. Neither this presentation, nor any part of it, nor the fact of its distribution, shall form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contractual commitment or investment decision in relation to the securities of Volkswagen AG, TRATON SE, or any company of the TRATON GROUP in any jurisdiction, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding any such securities.

It contains forward-looking statements and information on the business development of the TRATON GROUP. These statements and information are based on assumptions relating in particular to the

TRATON GROUP's business and operations and the development of the economies in the countries in which the TRATON GROUP is active.

The TRATON GROUP has made such forward-looking statements on the basis of the information available to it and assumptions it believes to be reasonable. The forward-looking statements and information may involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those forecasts. If any of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, the actual results may significantly differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information. The TRATON GROUP will not update this presentation, particularly not the forward-looking statements. The presentation is valid on the date of publication only.

Certain financial information and financial data included in this presentation are preliminary, unaudited, and may be subject to revision. Due to their preliminary nature, statements contained in this presentation should not be unduly relied upon, and past events or performance should not be taken as a guarantee or indication of future events or performance. Financial figures might be translated from different currencies, using the exchange rate prevailing at the relevant date or for the relevant period that the relevant financial figures relate to.

All statements with regard to markets or market position(s) of TRATON SE or any affiliated company or any of its competitors are estimates based on data available to the TRATON GROUP.

IHS Markit Data referenced herein are the copyrighted property of IHS Markit Ltd. and its subsidiaries ("IHS Markit"). The IHS Markit Data are from sources considered reliable; however, the accuracy and completeness thereof are not warranted, nor are the opinions and analyses published by IHS Markit representations of fact. The IHS Markit Data speak as of the original publication date thereof and are subject to change without notice. IHS Markit and other trademarks appearing in the IHS Markit Data are the property of IHS Markit or their respective owners.

The percentage figures shown may be subject to rounding differences. Due to different proportions and scaling in graphs, data shown in different graphs are not comparable.

2

Agenda

  1. Overview TRATON GROUP
  2. Strategy "TRATON Way Forward"
  3. Debt & Rating
  4. Contacts

3

Overview TRATON GROUP

4

Overview TRATON GROUP

Four strong global

brands under one roof

100,356

Employees worldwide1

"Transforming

€40.3 bn

Transportation Together.

For a sustainable world."

Sustainability as a core

Sales revenue

principle and responsible

behavior as a top priority in

the Group's strategy

28 production and assembly sites worldwide in 15 countries on

4 continents

Note: Data based on Full Year 2022 results 1 As of December 31, 2022

5

Disclaimer

Traton SE published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 12:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TRATON SE
Financials
Sales 2023 42 350 M 46 013 M 46 013 M
Net income 2023 1 656 M 1 800 M 1 800 M
Net Debt 2023 19 935 M 21 660 M 21 660 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,23x
Yield 2023 6,18%
Capitalization 9 015 M 9 795 M 9 795 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart TRATON SE
Duration : Period :
Traton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 18,03 €
Average target price 20,91 €
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Levin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Annette Danielski Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Catharina Modahl-Nilsson Chief Technical Officer
Antonio Roberto Cortes Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRATON SE27.60%9 795
DEERE & COMPANY-3.70%122 346
CATERPILLAR INC.-4.47%118 161
AB VOLVO13.46%42 386
PACCAR, INC.10.94%38 251
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG7.48%27 816
