Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Traton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TRATON : intensifies exchange between its brands

12/21/2021 | 03:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
back | Print
TRATON GROUP intensifies exchange between its brands
  • With its new strategy, the TRATON GROUP is focusing not only on the exchange of technology, but also on the transfer of knowledge
  • TRATON brands MAN Truck & Bus and Navistar swap Board members for Sales
  • Göran Nyberg, member of the Executive Board at MAN Truck & Bus, will become member of the Navistar Board of Directors
  • Friedrich Baumann, member of the Navistar Board of Directors, will become
    member of the Executive Board of MAN Truck & Bus

Munich, December 20, 2021 - With its new strategy, the TRATON GROUP is not only focusing on greater exchange of technology within the Group, but also on increased knowledge transfer. As part of this, the current Board members responsible for Sales at the TRATON brands MAN Truck & Bus and Navistar will swap their posts.

Göran Nyberg, Executive Board member for Sales and Customer Solutions at MAN Truck & Bus SE, will join Navistar as Executive Vice President Commercial Operations, effective March 1, 2022. He will swap positions with Friedrich Baumann, Navistar's Executive Vice President Sales, Marketing and Aftersales, who will join MAN as Head of Sales and Customer Solutions, effective April 1, 2022.

The exchange of expertise between Navistar and MAN strengthens the alignment of brands within the TRATON GROUP, further capturing the power behind this international group of strong commercial vehicle brands.

Christian Levin, CEO of TRATON SE, said: "Both Friedrich Baumann and Göran Nyberg are proven commercial vehicle experts with extensive experience and a clear understanding of customer needs in the transportation industry. This change in personnel means that our international group of strong commercial vehicle brands is growing ever closer together. MAN, Navistar and thus the TRATON GROUP as a whole will benefit from this change and exchange of experience."

Alexander Vlaskamp, CEO of MAN Truck & Bus SE, added: "I would like to thank Göran Nyberg for his successful work over the past years. Under his leadership, the launch of our new truck generation was a real customer success. Göran Nyberg has also successfully managed the realignment of our Sales division. I am looking forward to working with Friedrich Baumann. With his international experience, strategic understanding, and in-depth industry knowledge, he will provide valuable momentum to our new Executive Board team."

Mathias Carlbaum, President and CEO of Navistar, said: "Friedrich Baumann has been influential at Navistar. Under his leadership, Navistar has advanced a close alignment with the International truck and IC Bus dealer networks and dedicated all commercial operations to delivering maximum value that will lead to our customers' success. I would like to thank him for his service to Navistar and wish him the greatest success in further aligning the TRATON GROUP while at MAN. I am excited to welcome Göran Nyberg back to the US and to Navistar. He brings a wealth of international sales and transformative experience, as well as a complete understanding of the North American market that is essential to the continued success of Navistar's commercial operations and its executive leadership team."

Contact

Pietro Zollino
Head of Group Communications,
Governmental Relations & Sustainability
T +49 172 8371431
pietro.zollino@traton.com

Sacha Klingner
Head of Corporate Communications
T +49 170 2250016
sacha.klingner@traton.co

TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641 / 80995 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, Navistar, and RIO, TRATON SE is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Its offering comprises light-duty commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. The Group aims to reinvent transportation - with its products, its services, and as a partner to its customers. For TRATON, sustainable economic growth always includes treating people and nature with respect. The People, Planet, and Performance triad will shape the future of our Company.


back | Print

Disclaimer

Traton SE published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 08:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRATON SE
03:10aTRATON : intensifies exchange between its brands
PU
12/16EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise Ahead of -2-
DJ
12/16Volvo, Daimler, Traton Sign Binding Deal For $565 Million Electric Charging Network JV
MT
12/16Daimler Truck, Traton, Volvo sign off JV plans for Europe charging network
RE
12/16Volvo Group, Daimler Truck, and the TRATON GROUP sign joint venture agreement for Europ..
AQ
12/15TRATON : Amendment & extension of TRATON SE syndicated revolving credit facility
PU
12/13TRATON : Working across borders
PU
12/12TRATON : Silent ride to school
PU
12/12TRATON : On the line
PU
12/12TRATON : What sustainable logistics is all about
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRATON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 29 332 M 33 077 M 33 077 M
Net income 2021 1 006 M 1 135 M 1 135 M
Net Debt 2021 11 277 M 12 717 M 12 717 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,68x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 10 470 M 11 833 M 11 807 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart TRATON SE
Duration : Period :
Traton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 20,94 €
Average target price 28,65 €
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Levin President & Chief Executive Officer
Annette Danielski Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunnar Kilian Member-Supervisory Board
Mari Carlquist Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRATON SE-7.37%11 833
CATERPILLAR INC.10.63%105 732
DEERE & COMPANY28.98%104 107
AB VOLVO1.24%43 676
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-33.82%30 657
PACCAR, INC.-3.22%28 510