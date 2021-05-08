Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Traton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TRATON : determines cash compensation amount for merger squeeze-out at 70,68 per MAN SE common and preferred share

05/08/2021 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Munich, May 8, 2021 - Today, TRATON SE submitted a specified request to the Executive Board of MAN SE to enforce a merger squeeze-out. TRATON SE currently holds 94.36% of the share capital of MAN SE and is therefore its majority shareholder. TRATON SE has determined the cash compensation to be €70,68 per MAN SE common share and per MAN SE preferred share. The appropriateness of the cash settlement is currently being reviewed by the court-appointed auditor. The auditor has already indicated that, from a current standpoint, it will confirm the cash compensation to be adequate.

The conclusion and notarization of the merger agreement between TRATON SE and MAN SE are to take place on May 14, 2021. The Annual General Meeting of MAN SE, which is to adopt a resolution on the transfer of the shares held by minority shareholders of MAN SE to TRATON SE against payment of a cash settlement in the amount of €70,68 per MAN SE common share and per MAN SE preferred share, is expected to take place on June 29, 2021.

The effectiveness of the merger squeeze-out is still subject to the resolution by the Annual General Meeting of MAN SE and the registration of the transfer resolution and the merger in the commercial registers at the registered offices of TRATON SE and MAN SE.

A de facto Group (faktisches Konzernverhältnis) has been in place since the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between TRATON and MAN was terminated with effect from January 1, 2019. With the elimination of MAN SE as the intermediate holding company, TRATON will be able to make the overall structure of the Group more efficient and implement decisions more quickly. It will also be possible to reduce administrative expenses.

As a result of the merger, MAN Truck & Bus SE and Scania AB, in particular, will become wholly owned direct subsidiaries of TRATON SE.

Disclaimer

Traton SE published this content on 08 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 15:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRATON SE
12:00pTRATON  : determines cash compensation amount for merger squeeze-out at 70,68 p..
PU
11:52aVW's Traton proposes hefty premium for full control of MAN trucks
RE
10:33aDGAP-ADHOC  : MAN SE: Amount of cash compensation for merger squeeze-out determi..
DJ
10:26aTRATON SE : Amount of cash compensation for merger squeeze-out determined at EUR..
EQ
10:26aDGAP-ADHOC : TRATON SE: Amount of cash compensation for merger squeeze-out deter..
DJ
05/07TRATON  : Sustainable electric delivery vehicles in Paris
PU
05/05TRATON SE  : quaterly earnings release
05/03TRATON  : Unternehmenspräsentation (in Englisch), 01.05.2021
PU
04/29TRATON  : S&P Raises Traton Outlook to Stable Amid Strong Ties with Parent Volks..
MT
04/28TRATON  : Analyst & Investor Factbook (in Englisch), 01.05.2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25 869 M 31 462 M 31 462 M
Net income 2021 911 M 1 108 M 1 108 M
Net Debt 2021 11 184 M 13 602 M 13 602 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 12 060 M 14 657 M 14 667 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart TRATON SE
Duration : Period :
Traton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 26,93 €
Last Close Price 24,12 €
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthias Grundler Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Levin COO & Member-Management Board
Athanasios Stimoniaris Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRATON SE6.70%14 657
CATERPILLAR INC.30.24%132 011
DEERE & COMPANY44.92%123 564
AB VOLVO12.18%53 452
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-13.35%39 713
PACCAR, INC.9.53%32 806