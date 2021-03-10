TRATON : expects sharp increase in unit sales and substantial increase in sales revenue for 2021

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 22 245 M 26 483 M 26 483 M Net income 2020 18,5 M 22,1 M 22,1 M Net Debt 2020 11 175 M 13 304 M 13 304 M P/E ratio 2020 -16 619x Yield 2020 0,66% Capitalization 12 548 M 14 914 M 14 938 M EV / Sales 2020 1,07x EV / Sales 2021 0,92x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 10,3% Chart TRATON SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TRATON SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Average target price 25,27 € Last Close Price 25,10 € Spread / Highest target 31,5% Spread / Average Target 0,71% Spread / Lowest Target -16,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Matthias Grundler Chairman-Management Board & CEO Christian Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board Christian Levin COO & Member-Management Board Athanasios Stimoniaris Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TRATON SE 11.02% 14 914 CATERPILLAR INC. 21.73% 118 222 DEERE & COMPANY 31.46% 110 547 AB VOLVO 21.47% 56 204 SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD 8.20% 47 729 PACCAR, INC. 10.37% 33 039