TRATON : expects sharp increase in unit sales and substantial increase in sales revenue for 2021
03/10/2021 | 12:06pm EST
The TRATON GROUP's operating return on sales forecast at between 5.0 and 6.0% before restructuring measures and before the effects of the planned Navistar takeover
Restructuring measures at MAN Truck & Bus expected to total a high triple-digit million amount, most of it for personnel measures
TRATON CEO Matthias Gründler:'We are looking ahead to 2021 with optimism and expecting a sharp increase in unit sales and a substantial increase in sales revenue.We are tackling the restructuring process at MAN and lead the brand into a strong future.Scania is leading the way for the Group in the Chinese market with its new truck production facility in Rugao, while VWCO will expand its market position in Brazil with the new Meteor.'