TRATON : expects sharp increase in unit sales and substantial increase in sales revenue for 2021

03/10/2021 | 12:06pm EST
  • The TRATON GROUP's operating return on sales forecast at between 5.0 and 6.0% before restructuring measures and before the effects of the planned Navistar takeover
  • Restructuring measures at MAN Truck & Bus expected to total a high triple-digit million amount, most of it for personnel measures
  • TRATON CEO Matthias Gründler:'We are looking ahead to 2021 with optimism and expecting a sharp increase in unit sales and a substantial increase in sales revenue. We are tackling the restructuring process at MAN and lead the brand into a strong future. Scania is leading the way for the Group in the Chinese market with its new truck production facility in Rugao, while VWCO will expand its market position in Brazil with the new Meteor.'

Disclaimer

Traton SE published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 17:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 22 245 M 26 483 M 26 483 M
Net income 2020 18,5 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net Debt 2020 11 175 M 13 304 M 13 304 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16 619x
Yield 2020 0,66%
Capitalization 12 548 M 14 914 M 14 938 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart TRATON SE
Duration : Period :
Traton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 25,27 €
Last Close Price 25,10 €
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthias Grundler Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Levin COO & Member-Management Board
Athanasios Stimoniaris Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRATON SE11.02%14 914
CATERPILLAR INC.21.73%118 222
DEERE & COMPANY31.46%110 547
AB VOLVO21.47%56 204
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD8.20%47 729
PACCAR, INC.10.37%33 039
