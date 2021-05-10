Log in
TRATON SE

Traton 1Q Sales Rose

05/10/2021
By Giulia Petroni

Traton SE said Monday that sales and after-tax profit rose in the first quarter and it confirmed the recently raised full-year outlook.

The German vehicle manufacturer said quarterly sales came in at 6.54 billion euros ($7.95 billion), up 15% from EUR5.68 billion a year earlier.

After-tax profit was EUR129 million compared with EUR96 million a year earlier.

Adjusted operating profit increased to EUR516 million from EUR161 million, while the adjusted operating return on sales rose to 7.9% from 2.8%.

Traton's order intake in the quarter rose 51% to 81,742 units, the company said.

As previously announced, Traton said it expects operating return on sales in the range between 5% and 7% for 2021, from a previous forecast of 5% to 6%. Net cash flow for the industrial business segment is seen between EUR500 million and EUR700 million.

The forecast doesn't include expenses or payments for the MAN Truck & Bus restructuring program nor the impact of the planned Navistar takeover, according to the company.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TRATON SE 1.49% 24.38 Delayed Quote.6.70%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.36% 211.2 Delayed Quote.38.27%
