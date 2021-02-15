Traton : Assembly 4.0

Customized trucks

Combined with completely digitalized production, the modular assembly enables the customized manufacturing of the Meteor directly in the new production line. That is because VWCO has developed a wider range of components than before and adapts them continually to reflect market demand. What is more, customized extras can be integrated into the process in the smart factory right up to the last minute. 'When a customer in Northeast Brazil orders a Meteor, it is almost as if they are operating the assembly computer located thousands of kilometers away here in Resende,' explains Dezoto with a twinkle in his eye.

With a vehicle range of three to 125 tons of permissible total weight, VWCO offers a broad portfolio in Brazil. As a customized vehicle, Meteor is intended to fulfill the widest variety of demands in the most challenging market segment for trucks. That is because entirely different configurations are required depending on whether the customer uses the vehicle to transport two trailers with sugarcane or to haul soy over a 2,000-kilometer route to reach the Atlantic Ocean ports. 'We surveyed numerous users about this,' reports Simone Santana, who is a marketing analyst at VWCO. 'Now we are integrating the wishes of freight forwarders and drivers into the production process.' Thus, when it comes to the Meteor, the truck manufacturer offers long-haul drivers an extra-wide bed or a cooler that moves at the touch of a button, for example. 'What others see as extras are things we offer our customers as standard features,' says Santana. The new assembly 4.0 in Resende is making this possible.