Traton : Assembly 4.0

02/15/2021 | 04:03am EST
Customized trucks

Combined with completely digitalized production, the modular assembly enables the customized manufacturing of the Meteor directly in the new production line. That is because VWCO has developed a wider range of components than before and adapts them continually to reflect market demand. What is more, customized extras can be integrated into the process in the smart factory right up to the last minute. 'When a customer in Northeast Brazil orders a Meteor, it is almost as if they are operating the assembly computer located thousands of kilometers away here in Resende,' explains Dezoto with a twinkle in his eye.

With a vehicle range of three to 125 tons of permissible total weight, VWCO offers a broad portfolio in Brazil. As a customized vehicle, Meteor is intended to fulfill the widest variety of demands in the most challenging market segment for trucks. That is because entirely different configurations are required depending on whether the customer uses the vehicle to transport two trailers with sugarcane or to haul soy over a 2,000-kilometer route to reach the Atlantic Ocean ports. 'We surveyed numerous users about this,' reports Simone Santana, who is a marketing analyst at VWCO. 'Now we are integrating the wishes of freight forwarders and drivers into the production process.' Thus, when it comes to the Meteor, the truck manufacturer offers long-haul drivers an extra-wide bed or a cooler that moves at the touch of a button, for example. 'What others see as extras are things we offer our customers as standard features,' says Santana. The new assembly 4.0 in Resende is making this possible.

Disclaimer

Traton SE published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRATON SE
02/02Truckmaker Volvo profit beats forecast, sets shareholder payout
RE
02/02Truckmaker Volvo rides market rebound but supply chain feeling strain
RE
01/27Navistar to collaborate with GM, others on hydrogen fuel-cell commercial truc..
RE
01/27TRATON : Independant Research sticks Neutral
MD
01/27TRATON : NorldLB reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/27TRATON : Kepler Cheuvreux sticks Neutral
MD
01/26MAN Truck & Bus to Cut About 3,500 Jobs in Germany Amid Reorganization
DJ
Financials
Sales 2020 22 245 M 26 986 M 26 986 M
Net income 2020 18,5 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net Debt 2020 11 175 M 13 556 M 13 556 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15 712x
Yield 2020 0,70%
Capitalization 11 863 M 14 377 M 14 390 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthias Grundler Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Levin COO & Member-Management Board
Athanasios Stimoniaris Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRATON SE4.95%14 377
CATERPILLAR INC.8.77%107 560
DEERE & COMPANY16.34%98 414
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.37.02%62 457
AB VOLVO8.46%51 538
PACCAR, INC.13.58%33 967
