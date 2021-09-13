Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/13 02:29:21 am
24.56 EUR   +0.57%
TRATON : Building Bridges
PU
09/06TRATON : The V8 Saga
PU
08/31TRATON : successfully completes merger squeeze-out of MAN SE
PU
Traton : Building Bridges

09/13/2021 | 02:22am EDT
It's like the photos are talking to you. If you listen carefully, you can hear voices and sounds coming from the old black-and-white pictures. The rattling wheels of a box-shaped intercity bus that carried passengers and post along the sandy roads around the Tegernsee lake in Bavaria from 1916. The clinking of milk bottles as a milkmaid loads them up on to the back of a milk truck in 1920. Finnish construction workers laughing in 1921, in the far north of Europe, as they pose in front of a flatbed truck with Tie-ja vesirakennusten ylihallitus ('road construction and hydraulic engineering authority') written on the side.

Disclaimer

Traton SE published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 06:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 28 509 M 33 658 M 33 658 M
Net income 2021 1 220 M 1 441 M 1 441 M
Net Debt 2021 9 383 M 11 077 M 11 077 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 12 210 M 14 443 M 14 415 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 24,42 €
Average target price 32,00 €
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthias Grundler Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Levin COO & Member-Management Board
Gunnar Kilian Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRATON SE8.03%14 443
DEERE & COMPANY34.95%112 574
CATERPILLAR INC.12.63%112 237
AB VOLVO-1.80%45 016
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-19.07%37 087
PACCAR, INC.-3.09%29 027