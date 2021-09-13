Traton : Building Bridges

It's like the photos are talking to you. If you listen carefully, you can hear voices and sounds coming from the old black-and-white pictures. The rattling wheels of a box-shaped intercity bus that carried passengers and post along the sandy roads around the Tegernsee lake in Bavaria from 1916. The clinking of milk bottles as a milkmaid loads them up on to the back of a milk truck in 1920. Finnish construction workers laughing in 1921, in the far north of Europe, as they pose in front of a flatbed truck with Tie-ja vesirakennusten ylihallitus ('road construction and hydraulic engineering authority') written on the side.
