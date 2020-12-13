Traton : E-mobility pays off — especially in last-mile delivery

It was a weekend of record sales. Never before have so many customers clicked 'Buy' online between Friday and Monday than during the last November weekend of 2020. On Black Friday alone - the traditional bargain-hunting day after Thanksgiving - the 80 biggest online retailers in the US sold goods in the amount of 5.4 billion dollars, 22.3 percent more than last year. The following Cyber Monday saw customers spend a whopping 9.4 billion dollars online - making it the biggest shopping day in US history. And the more we click 'Add to cart' when shopping with online retailers, both big and small, the more packages we send on their journey. A global flow of parcels that is constantly getting bigger. In Germany alone, e-commerce grew by 279 percent in the decade up to 2019. And yet, booming online retail is under threat from analog limitations. Especially in last-mile delivery, the final kilometers a parcel travels to its destination. Traffic jams, streets with no parking spaces, bans on diesel vehicles to improve air quality are making delivery increasingly difficult.

