TRATON SE

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 12/11 11:35:13 am
22.45 EUR   -1.92%
Traton : E-mobility pays off — especially in last-mile delivery

12/13/2020 | 01:15pm EST
It was a weekend of record sales. Never before have so many customers clicked 'Buy' online between Friday and Monday than during the last November weekend of 2020. On Black Friday alone - the traditional bargain-hunting day after Thanksgiving - the 80 biggest online retailers in the US sold goods in the amount of 5.4 billion dollars, 22.3 percent more than last year. The following Cyber Monday saw customers spend a whopping 9.4 billion dollars online - making it the biggest shopping day in US history. And the more we click 'Add to cart' when shopping with online retailers, both big and small, the more packages we send on their journey. A global flow of parcels that is constantly getting bigger. In Germany alone, e-commerce grew by 279 percent in the decade up to 2019. And yet, booming online retail is under threat from analog limitations. Especially in last-mile delivery, the final kilometers a parcel travels to its destination. Traffic jams, streets with no parking spaces, bans on diesel vehicles to improve air quality are making delivery increasingly difficult.

Disclaimer

Traton SE published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 18:14:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 22 264 M 26 963 M 26 963 M
Net income 2020 -28,7 M -34,7 M -34,7 M
Net Debt 2020 10 289 M 12 461 M 12 461 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1 728x
Yield 2020 1,01%
Capitalization 11 225 M 13 596 M 13 595 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart TRATON SE
Duration : Period :
Traton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 23,48 €
Last Close Price 22,45 €
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Grundler Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Levin COO & Member-Management Board
Christian Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Athanasios Stimoniaris Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRATON SE-6.13%13 596
CATERPILLAR INC.21.11%97 401
DEERE & COMPANY46.28%80 152
AB VOLVO22.24%45 989
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.84.75%40 473
PACCAR, INC.8.04%29 607
