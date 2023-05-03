Traton : EMTN Base Prospectus, 2023/05/03 05/03/2023 | 01:06pm EDT Send by mail :

The obligation to supplement this Prospectus in accordance with article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation in the event of a significant new factor, material mistake or material inaccuracy does not apply when this Prospectus is no longer valid. -2- RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT TRATON SE (TRATON, the Company or the Guarantor) with its registered office in Munich, Federal Republic of Germany, TRATON Finance Luxembourg S.A. (TFL) with its registered office in Strassen, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and TRATON Treasury AB (TTAB) with its registered office in Södertälje, Kingdom of Sweden, (the Company, TFL and TTAB each an Issuer and together the Issuers) accept responsibility for the information contained in this Prospectus and for the information which will be contained in the Final Terms (as defined herein). Each Issuer hereby declares that, having taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case, the information contained in this Prospectus for which it is responsible is, to the best of its knowledge, in accordance with the facts and contains no omission likely to affect its import. CERTAIN DEFINED TERMS The terms TRATON GROUP and Group as used in this Prospectus refer to TRATON and its consolidated subsidiaries. TRATON acquired all outstanding common shares it did not already own of Navistar International Corporation (Navistar International) on 1 July 2021 (Navistar Acquisition). Accordingly, the terms "TRATON GROUP" and "Group", when used in this Prospectus with reference to any periods ended or dates falling prior to 1 July 2021, refer to TRATON and its consolidated subsidiaries excluding Navistar International and its consolidated subsidiaries, and, when used with reference to any periods ended or dates falling on or after 1 July 2021 (including the date of this Prospectus), refer to TRATON and its consolidated subsidiaries including Navistar International and its consolidated subsidiaries. In particular, the historical consolidated financial information of the TRATON GROUP as of and for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021 includes Navistar International and its consolidated subsidiaries with effect from 1 July 2021. In 2021, TRATON SE implemented a merger squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of MAN SE. The merger between MAN SE and TRATON SE became effective on 31 August 2021, with MAN SE ceasing to exist as a legal entity. As a result of the merger, TRATON SE became the legal successor of MAN SE. MAN SE shares were delisted on 31 August 2021. Accordingly, references to the legal entity "MAN SE", when used in the Prospectus, refer to the legal entity that existed until 31 August 2021. NOTICE This Prospectus should be read and understood in conjunction with any supplement hereto and with any other documents incorporated herein by reference and, in relation to any tranche of Notes (each a Tranche), together with the relevant final terms (the Final Terms). Full information on the Issuers and any Tranche is only available on the basis of the combination of the Prospectus, any supplement to the Prospectus and the relevant Final Terms. Each Issuer has confirmed to the Dealers (as defined herein) that this Prospectus contains all information with regard to TFL, TTAB, TRATON, the Notes and the Guarantee which is material in the context of the Program and the issue and offering of Notes thereunder; that the information contained herein with respect to TFL, TTAB, TRATON, the Notes and the Guarantee is accurate in all material respects and is not misleading; that the opinions and intentions relating to it expressed herein are honestly held and there are no other facts the omission of which would make any of the information contained herein, or the expression of any such opinions or intentions, misleading in any material respect; and that all reasonable enquiries have been made to ascertain all facts and to verify the accuracy of all statements contained herein. This Prospectus and any supplement hereto as well as any Final Terms reflect the status as of their respective dates of issue. The delivery of this Prospectus, any supplement thereto, or any Final Terms and the offering, sale or delivery of any Notes may not be taken as an implication that the information contained in such documents is accurate and complete subsequent to their respective dates of issue or that there has been no adverse change in the financial situation of the Issuers or the Guarantor since such date or that any other information supplied in connection with the Program is accurate at any time subsequent to the date on which it is supplied or, if different, the date indicated in the document containing the same. Each Issuer has undertaken with the Dealers to supplement this Prospectus by publication of a supplement hereto in a form approved by the Dealers in the event of any significant new factor, material mistake or material inaccuracy relating to the information included in this Prospectus which is capable of affecting the assessment of the Notes and which arises or is noted between the time when this Prospectus has been approved and when -3- trading of any Tranche of Notes on a regulated market begins in respect of Notes issued on the basis of this Prospectus. No person has been authorized to give any information which is not contained in or not consistent with this Prospectus or any other document entered into in relation to the Program or any information supplied by any Issuer or any other information in the public domain and, if given or made, such information must not be relied upon as having been authorized by the Issuers, the Dealers or any of them. Neither the Arranger nor any Dealer nor any other person mentioned in this Prospectus, excluding the Issuers, is responsible for the information contained in this Prospectus or any supplement hereto, or any Final Terms or any document incorporated herein by reference, and accordingly, and to the extent permitted by the laws of any relevant jurisdiction, none of these persons accepts any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in any of these documents. The distribution of this Prospectus and any Final Terms and the offering, sale and delivery of Notes in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this Prospectus or any Final Terms come are required to inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. For a description of the restrictions applicable in the European Economic Area in general, the United States of America (United States or U.S.), the United Kingdom (the UK), Japan, Singapore and Switzerland see "Selling Restrictions". In particular, the Notes and the guarantee thereof have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and include notes in bearer form that are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, Notes or the guarantee thereof may not be offered, sold or delivered in, into nor within the United States or to U.S. persons. Notes issued through CBF (as defined below) pursuant to the terms of a book-entry registration agreement will only be transferrable by book entry and are intended to be treated as issued in registered form for U.S. federal income tax purposes. MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / TARGET MARKET - The Final Terms in respect of any Notes may include a legend entitled "MiFID II Product Governance" which will outline the target market assessment in respect of the Notes and which channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a Distributor) should take into consideration the target market assessment; however, a Distributor subject to Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, MiFID II) is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. A determination will be made in relation to each issue about whether, for the purpose of the MiFID Product Governance rules under EU Delegated Directive 2017/593, as amended (the MiFID Product Governance Rules), any Dealer subscribing for any Notes is a manufacturer in respect of such Notes, but otherwise neither the Arranger nor the Dealers nor any of their respective affiliates will be a manufacturer for the purpose of the MiFID Product Governance Rules. None of TRATON, TFL and TTAB is a manufacturer or Distributor for the purposes of the MiFID Product Governance Rules. UK MIFIR PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / TARGET MARKET - The Final Terms in respect of any Notes may include a legend entitled "UK MiFIR Product Governance" which will outline the target market assessment in respect of the Notes and which channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a UK Distributor) should take into consideration the target market assessment; however, a UK Distributor subject to the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules) is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. A determination will be made in relation to each issue about whether, for the purpose of the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules, any Dealer subscribing for any Notes is a manufacturer in respect of such Notes, but otherwise neither the Arranger nor the Dealers nor any of their respective affiliates will be a manufacturer for the purpose of the UK MIFIR Product Governance Rules. None of TRATON, TFL and TTAB is a manufacturer or UK Distributor for the purposes of the UK MIFIR Product Governance Rules. PRIIPS REGULATION / EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - If the Final Terms in respect of any Notes include a legend entitled "Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Investors", the relevant Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (EEA). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of article 4(1) of MiFID II or (ii) a customer within the -4- meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU (as amended, the Insurance Distribution Directive), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of article 4(1) of MiFID II. If the above- mentioned legend is included in the relevant Final Terms, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation. UK PRIIPS REGULATION - UK RETAIL INVESTORS - If the Final Terms in respect of any Notes include a legend entitled "Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail Investors", the Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the UK. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EUWA); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (FSMA), and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement the Insurance Distribution Directive, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the EUWA. If the above-mentioned legend is included in the relevant Final Terms, no key information document required by the PRIIPs Regulation as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the EUWA (the UK PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation. The language of the Prospectus is English. Any part of this Prospectus in the German language constitutes a translation. In respect of the issue of any Tranche of Notes under the Program, the German text of the terms and conditions (Terms and Conditions) will be controlling and binding. In respect of the German law governed guarantee (Guarantee) (including the negative pledge contained therein) the German language version is always controlling and binding. This Prospectus may only be used for the purpose for which it has been published. This Prospectus and any Final Terms may not be used for the purpose of an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. This Prospectus, any supplement thereto and any Final Terms do not constitute an offer or an invitation to subscribe for or purchase any Notes. IN CONNECTION WITH THE ISSUE OF ANY TRANCHE OF NOTES UNDER THE PROGRAM, THE DEALER OR DEALERS (IF ANY) NAMED AS STABILISATION MANAGER(S) (OR PERSONS ACTING ON BEHALF OF ANY STABILISATION MANAGER(S)) IN THE APPLICABLE FINAL TERMS MAY OVER-ALLOT NOTES OR EFFECT TRANSACTIONS WITH A VIEW TO SUPPORTING THE MARKET PRICE OF THE NOTES AT A LEVEL HIGHER THAN THAT WHICH MIGHT OTHERWISE PREVAIL. HOWEVER, STABILISATION MAY NOT NECESSARILY OCCUR. ANY STABILISATION ACTION MAY BEGIN ON OR AFTER THE DATE ON WHICH ADEQUATE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF THE TERMS OF THE OFFER OF THE RELEVANT TRANCHE OF NOTES IS MADE AND, IF BEGUN, MAY CEASE AT ANY TIME, BUT IT MUST END NO LATER THAN THE EARLIER OF 30 DAYS AFTER THE ISSUE DATE OF THE RELEVANT TRANCHE OF NOTES AND 60 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF THE ALLOTMENT OF THE RELEVANT TRANCHE OF NOTES. ANY STABILISATION ACTION OR OVER-ALLOTMENT MUST BE CONDUCTED BY THE RELEVANT STABILISATION MANAGER(S) (OR PERSON(S) ACTING ON BEHALF OF ANY STABILISATION MANAGER(S)) IN ACCORDANCE WITH ALL APPLICABLE LAWS AND RULES. ANY U.S. PERSON WHO HOLDS AN OBLIGATION UNDER THIS PROGRAM THAT IS TREATED AS IN BEARER FORM FOR U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES WILL BE SUBJECT TO LIMITATIONS UNDER THE U.S. INCOME TAX LAWS, INCLUDING THE LIMITATIONS PROVIDED IN CLAUSES 165(J) AND 1287(A) OF THE U.S. INTERNAL REVENUE CODE OF 1986, AS AMENDED. 