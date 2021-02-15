Log in
TRATON SE

(8TRA)
02/15 04:25:41 am
23.98 EUR   +1.07%
Traton : Electric city

02/15/2021 | 04:03am EST
Bodenschatz is also confident about the other 40 or so bus services in Munich, most of which operate on longer routes. He anticipates a significant increase in range within the next five years, so that further routes can be electrified. Rudi Kuchta, Head of Business Unit Bus at MAN Truck & Bus, confirms his assessment: 'We aim to increase the range of our all-electric buses to up to 400 kilometers by 2025 - over the entire service life of the batteries. This will allow our customers to operate around 90 percent of their routes on electric power alone.'

Cities opting for e-buses

These are also bright prospects for MVG, which is expecting to receive an initial order for twelve more electric buses in 2021. With a fleet that comprises around 400 company-owned vehicles, this is just the beginning. The number of newly acquired electric city buses will increase significantly in the next few years, since the situation is similar in many other European cities that are looking to provide more sustainable mobility: in addition to Munich, cities such as Berlin, Dresden, Cologne, Hamburg, Paris, and Barcelona are working on electrifying their local transport systems.

Disclaimer

Traton SE published this content on 13 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 09:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 22 245 M 26 986 M 26 986 M
Net income 2020 18,5 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net Debt 2020 11 175 M 13 556 M 13 556 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15 712x
Yield 2020 0,70%
Capitalization 11 863 M 14 377 M 14 390 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart TRATON SE
Duration : Period :
Traton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 25,27 €
Last Close Price 23,73 €
Spread / Highest target 39,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthias Grundler Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Levin COO & Member-Management Board
Athanasios Stimoniaris Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRATON SE4.95%14 377
CATERPILLAR INC.8.77%107 560
DEERE & COMPANY16.34%98 414
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.37.02%62 457
AB VOLVO8.46%51 538
PACCAR, INC.13.58%33 967
