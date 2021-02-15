Traton : Electric city

Bodenschatz is also confident about the other 40 or so bus services in Munich, most of which operate on longer routes. He anticipates a significant increase in range within the next five years, so that further routes can be electrified. Rudi Kuchta, Head of Business Unit Bus at MAN Truck & Bus, confirms his assessment: 'We aim to increase the range of our all-electric buses to up to 400 kilometers by 2025 - over the entire service life of the batteries. This will allow our customers to operate around 90 percent of their routes on electric power alone.'

Cities opting for e-buses

These are also bright prospects for MVG, which is expecting to receive an initial order for twelve more electric buses in 2021. With a fleet that comprises around 400 company-owned vehicles, this is just the beginning. The number of newly acquired electric city buses will increase significantly in the next few years, since the situation is similar in many other European cities that are looking to provide more sustainable mobility: in addition to Munich, cities such as Berlin, Dresden, Cologne, Hamburg, Paris, and Barcelona are working on electrifying their local transport systems.