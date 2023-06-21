In case of Notes admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, the Final Terms will be displayed on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.LuxSE.com). In case of Notes listed on any other stock exchange other than Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Final Terms will be displayed on the website of TRATON (www.traton.com).
MiFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended,MiFID II); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (aDistributor) should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a Distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. None of TRATON SE and TRATON Finance Luxembourg S.A. is a manufacturer or Distributor for the purposes of the MiFID Product Governance rules under EU Delegated Directive 2017/593, as amended.
MiFID II PRODUKTÜBERWACHUNGSPFLICHTEN / ZIELMARKT PROFESSIONELLE INVESTOREN UND GEEIGNETE GEGENPARTEIEN - Die Zielmarktbestimmung im Hinblick auf die Schuldverschreibungen hat - ausschließlich für den Zweck des Produktgenehmigungsverfahrens des Konzepteurs
- zu dem Ergebnis geführt, dass: (i) der Zielmarkt für die Schuldverschreibungen ausschließlich geeignete Gegenparteien und professionelle Kunden, jeweils im Sinne der Richtlinie 2014/65/EU (in der jeweils gültigen Fassung,MiFID II), umfasst und (ii) alle Kanäle für den Vertrieb der Schuldverschreibungen an geeignete Gegenparteien und professionelle Kunden angemessen sind. Jede Person, die in der Folge die Schuldverschreibungen anbietet, verkauft oder empfiehlt (ein Vertriebsunternehmen) soll die Beurteilung des Zielmarkts des Konzepteurs berücksichtigen; ein Vertriebsunternehmen, welches MiFID II unterliegt, ist indes dafür verantwortlich, seine eigene Zielmarktbestimmung im Hinblick auf die Schuldverschreibungen durchzuführen (entweder durch die Übernahme oder durch die Präzisierung der Zielmarktbestimmung des Konzepteurs) und angemessene Vertriebskanäle zu bestimmen. Weder TRATON SE noch TRATON Finance Luxembourg S.A. sind ein Konzepteur oder ein Vertriebsunternehmen für Zwecke der MiFID Bestimmungen zu Produktüberwachungspflichten gemäß Delegierter Richtlinie (EU) 2017/593, in der jeweils gültigen Fassung.
UNITED KINGDOM (UK) MiFIR PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (UK MiFIR); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (aDistributor) should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a Distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (theUK MiFIR Product Governance Rules) is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. None of TRATON SE and TRATON Finance Luxembourg S.A. is a manufacturer or Distributor for the purposes of the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules.
VEREINIGTES KÖNIGREICH (VK) MiFIR PRODUKTÜBERWACHUNGSPFLICHTEN / ZIELMARKT PROFESSIONELLE INVESTOREN UND GEEIGNETE GEGENPARTEIEN - Die Zielmarktbestimmung im Hinblick auf die Schuldverschreibungen hat - ausschließlich für den Zweck des Produktgenehmigungsverfahrens des Konzepteurs - zu dem Ergebnis geführt, dass: (i) der Zielmarkt für die Schuldverschreibungen ausschließlich geeignete Gegenparteien im Sinne des Handbuchs der Finanzaufsicht des VK(Financial Conduct Authority- FCA)"Conduct of Business Sourcebook" (COBS) und professionelle Kunden im Sinne der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 600/2014, welche durch den European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (VK MiFIR) Teil des Rechts des VK ist, umfasst und (ii) alle Kanäle für den Vertrieb der Schuldverschreibungen an geeignete Gegenparteien und professionelle Kunden angemessen sind. Jede Person, die in der Folge die Schuldverschreibungen anbietet, verkauft oder empfiehlt (ein Vertriebsunternehmen) soll die Beurteilung des Zielmarkts des Konzepteurs berücksichtigen; ein Vertriebsunternehmen, welches dem Handbuch der FCA "Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook" (VK MiFIR Bestimmungen zu Produktüberwachungspflichten) unterliegt, ist indes dafür verantwortlich, seine eigene Zielmarktbestimmung im Hinblick auf die Schuldverschreibungen
durchzuführen (entweder durch die Übernahme oder durch die Präzisierung der Zielmarktbestimmung des Konzepteurs) und angemessene Vertriebskanäle zu bestimmen. Weder TRATON SE noch TRATON Finance Luxembourg S.A. sind ein Konzepteur oder ein Vertriebsunternehmen für Zwecke der VK MiFIR Bestimmungen zu Produktüberwachungspflichten.
19 June 2023
19. Juni 2023
FINAL TERMS
ENDGÜLTIGE BEDINGUNGEN
TRATON Finance Luxembourg S.A.
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900BRKIE6LKIEXD84
EUR 300,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2026
EUR 300.000.000 variabel verzinsliche Schuldverschreibungen fällig 2026
Series: 13, Tranche 1
Serie: 13, Tranche 1
issued pursuant to the begeben aufgrund des
EUR 12,000,000,000
Debt Issuance Program
dated 3 May 2023 vom 3. Mai 2023
of
der
TRATON SE
societas europaea
registered office: Hanauer Straße 26, 80992 Munich
commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) Munich, HRB 246068
and und
TRATON Finance Luxembourg S.A.
société anonyme
registered office: 19-21 route d'Arlon, L-8009 Strassen, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
R.C.S., Luxembourg B250182
and und
TRATON Treasury AB
aktiebolag
registered office: Vagnmakarvägen 1, 151 87 Södertälje, Sweden
Issue Price: 99.632%.
Ausgabepreis: 99,632%
Issue Date: 21 June 2023
Begebungstag: 21. Juni 2023
These are the Final Terms of an issue of Notes under the EUR 12,000,000,000 Debt Issuance Program of TRATON SE, TRATON Finance Luxembourg S.A. and TRATON Treasury AB (the Program). These Final Terms have been prepared for the purpose of article 8 of the Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (as amended, the Prospectus Regulation), and must be read in conjunction with the base prospectus dated 3 May 2023 (the Prospectus). Full information on TRATON Finance Luxembourg S.A. and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of the Prospectus and these Final Terms. The Prospectus and any supplement thereto are available for viewing in electronic form on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.LuxSE.com) and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified office of the Fiscal Agent.
Diese Endgültigen Bedingungen enthalten Angaben zur Emission von Schuldverschreibungen unter dem EUR 12.000.000.000 Debt Issuance Program der TRATON SE, der TRATON Finance Luxembourg S.A. und der TRATON Treasury AB (das Programm). Diese Endgültigen Bedingungen wurden für die Zwecke des Artikels 8 der Verordnung (EU) 2017/1129 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates vom 14. Juni 2017 (in ihrer jeweils gültigen Fassung, die Prospektverordnung), abgefasst und sind in Verbindung mit dem Basisprospekt vom 3. Mai 2023 (der Prospekt) zu lesen. Vollständige Informationen über TRATON Finance Luxembourg S.A. und das Angebot der Schuldverschreibungen sind nur verfügbar, wenn die Endgültigen Bedingungen und der Prospekt zusammengenommen werden. Der Prospekt sowie jeder Nachtrag können in elektronischer Form auf der Internetseite der Luxemburger Börse (www.LuxSE.com) eingesehen werden. Kostenlose Kopien sind erhältlich bei dem angegeben Firmensitz der Emissionsstelle.
PART I.: TERMS AND CONDITIONS
TEIL I: EMISSIONSBEDINGUNGEN
This Part I. of the Final Terms is to be read in conjunction with the set of Terms and Conditions that apply to Notes with floating interest rates (the Terms and Conditions) set forth in the Prospectus as Option II. Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings specified in the Terms and Conditions.
Dieser Teil I. der Endgültigen Bedingungen ist in Verbindung mit dem Satz der Emissionsbedingungen, der auf Schuldverschreibungen mit variabler Verzinsung Anwendung findet (die Emissionsbedingungen), zu lesen, der als Option II im Prospekt enthalten ist. Begriffe, die in den Emissionsbedingungen definiert sind, haben, falls die Endgültigen Bedingungen nicht etwas anderes bestimmen, dieselbe Bedeutung, wenn sie in diesen Endgültigen Bedingungen verwendet werden.
All references in this Part I. of the Final Terms to numbered paragraphs and subparagraphs are to paragraphs and subparagraphs of the Terms and Conditions.
Bezugnahmen in diesem Teil I. der Endgültigen Bedingungen auf Paragraphen und Absätze beziehen sich auf die Paragraphen und Absätze der Emissionsbedingungen.
The blanks in the provisions of the Terms and Conditions, which are applicable to the Notes, shall be deemed to be completed with the information contained in the Final Terms as if such information were inserted in the blanks of such provisions. All provisions in the Terms and Conditions corresponding to items in these Final Terms which are either not selected or not completed or which are deleted shall be deemed to be deleted from the Terms and Conditions applicable to the Notes (the Conditions).
Die Leerstellen in den auf die Schuldverschreibungen anwendbaren Bestimmungen der Emissionsbedingungen gelten als durch die in den Endgültigen Bedingungen enthaltenen Angaben ausgefüllt, als ob die Leerstellen in den betreffenden Bestimmungen durch diese Angaben ausgefüllt wären. Sämtliche Bestimmungen der Emissionsbedingungen, die sich auf Variablen dieser Endgültigen Bedingungen beziehen, die weder angekreuzt noch ausgefüllt oder die gestrichen werden, gelten als in den auf die Schuldverschreibungen anwendbaren Emissionsbedingungen (die Bedingungen) gestrichen.
CURRENCY, DENOMINATION, FORM (§ 1)
WÄHRUNG, STÜCKELUNG, FORM (§ 1)
Currency and Denomination
Währung und Stückelung
Specified Currency
Festgelegte Währung
Aggregate Principal Amount
Gesamtnennbetrag
Aggregate Principal Amount in words
Gesamtnennbetrag in Worten
Specified Denomination
Festgelegte Stückelung
- Permanent Global NoteDauerglobalurkunde
- Temporary Global Note exchangeable for Permanent Global NoteVorläufige Globalurkunde austauschbar gegen Dauerglobalurkunde
- Book-EntryRegister Effektengiro-Register
Clearing System
Clearingsystem
Euro (EUR)
Euro (EUR)
EUR 300,000,000
EUR 300.000.000
Euro three hundred million Euro dreihundert Millionen
EUR 100,000
EUR 100.000
