In case of Notes admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, the Final Terms will be displayed on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.LuxSE.com). In case of Notes listed on any other stock exchange other than Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Final Terms will be displayed on the website of TRATON (www.traton.com).

MiFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended,MiFID II); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (aDistributor) should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a Distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. None of TRATON SE and TRATON Finance Luxembourg S.A. is a manufacturer or Distributor for the purposes of the MiFID Product Governance rules under EU Delegated Directive 2017/593, as amended.

MiFID II PRODUKTÜBERWACHUNGSPFLICHTEN / ZIELMARKT PROFESSIONELLE INVESTOREN UND GEEIGNETE GEGENPARTEIEN - Die Zielmarktbestimmung im Hinblick auf die Schuldverschreibungen hat - ausschließlich für den Zweck des Produktgenehmigungsverfahrens des Konzepteurs

zu dem Ergebnis geführt, dass: (i) der Zielmarkt für die Schuldverschreibungen ausschließlich geeignete Gegenparteien und professionelle Kunden, jeweils im Sinne der Richtlinie 2014/65/EU (in der jeweils gültigen Fassung, MiFID II ), umfasst und (ii) alle Kanäle für den Vertrieb der Schuldverschreibungen an geeignete Gegenparteien und professionelle Kunden angemessen sind. Jede Person, die in der Folge die Schuldverschreibungen anbietet, verkauft oder empfiehlt (ein Vertriebsunternehmen ) soll die Beurteilung des Zielmarkts des Konzepteurs berücksichtigen; ein Vertriebsunternehmen, welches MiFID II unterliegt, ist indes dafür verantwortlich, seine eigene Zielmarktbestimmung im Hinblick auf die Schuldverschreibungen durchzuführen (entweder durch die Übernahme oder durch die Präzisierung der Zielmarktbestimmung des Konzepteurs) und angemessene Vertriebskanäle zu bestimmen. Weder TRATON SE noch TRATON Finance Luxembourg S.A. sind ein Konzepteur oder ein Vertriebsunternehmen für Zwecke der MiFID Bestimmungen zu Produktüberwachungspflichten gemäß Delegierter Richtlinie (EU) 2017/593, in der jeweils gültigen Fassung.

UNITED KINGDOM (UK) MiFIR PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (UK MiFIR); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (aDistributor) should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a Distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (theUK MiFIR Product Governance Rules) is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. None of TRATON SE and TRATON Finance Luxembourg S.A. is a manufacturer or Distributor for the purposes of the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules.

VEREINIGTES KÖNIGREICH (VK) MiFIR PRODUKTÜBERWACHUNGSPFLICHTEN / ZIELMARKT PROFESSIONELLE INVESTOREN UND GEEIGNETE GEGENPARTEIEN - Die Zielmarktbestimmung im Hinblick auf die Schuldverschreibungen hat - ausschließlich für den Zweck des Produktgenehmigungsverfahrens des Konzepteurs - zu dem Ergebnis geführt, dass: (i) der Zielmarkt für die Schuldverschreibungen ausschließlich geeignete Gegenparteien im Sinne des Handbuchs der Finanzaufsicht des VK(Financial Conduct Authority- FCA)"Conduct of Business Sourcebook" (COBS) und professionelle Kunden im Sinne der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 600/2014, welche durch den European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (VK MiFIR) Teil des Rechts des VK ist, umfasst und (ii) alle Kanäle für den Vertrieb der Schuldverschreibungen an geeignete Gegenparteien und professionelle Kunden angemessen sind. Jede Person, die in der Folge die Schuldverschreibungen anbietet, verkauft oder empfiehlt (ein Vertriebsunternehmen) soll die Beurteilung des Zielmarkts des Konzepteurs berücksichtigen; ein Vertriebsunternehmen, welches dem Handbuch der FCA "Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook" (VK MiFIR Bestimmungen zu Produktüberwachungspflichten) unterliegt, ist indes dafür verantwortlich, seine eigene Zielmarktbestimmung im Hinblick auf die Schuldverschreibungen

-1-