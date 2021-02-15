Traton : Equal opportunities at the wheel

That was also true for Grace Adomako. She remembers the first day at the wheel: 'In the beginning, driving a large city bus felt strange, but I really wanted to succeed.' The great motivation displayed by Adomako was a common trait among all participants, as Gyselinck reports: 'Not one of them missed a single day of vocational training.' Adomako has long since overcome her initial uncertainty and gained self-confidence. Since successfully completing her six-month training, Adomako, who is married and has two children, now works as a bus driver in Accra, Ghana's capital. While she is busy transporting passengers to their destinations and earning money for her family, her husband looks after their children. In this way, the couple demonstrates that traditional role models can change and gender equality is possible - given the right conditions.