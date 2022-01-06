Traton : Mindset shifter

Weiand first became interested in a career in the sports industry when he was a student, doing internships at football clubs. His first stop was the MSV Duisburg, followed by six months in marketing at Borussia Dortmund. When the club's head of marketing transferred to 1860 Munich, he offered Weiand the chance to come on board as his assistant. This is how the sponsorship expert, who is originally from North Rhine-Westphalia, found himself in Bavaria. After two and a half years at 1860 Munich, he got an opportunity to try something new: when his boss left the club, Weiand stayed in Munich and joined its sponsor MAN. "I was happy to get the chance to discover the other side of this job," Weiand says. Working at MAN has a particular appeal for him: "Our buses give us as a sponsor a natural access to team sports. Other companies often only work with one team." One of the teams MAN works with is FC Bayern Munich: whenever you see the players arrive at the stadium on TV, you can always spot the MAN bus in the background. "Some brands have a much higher budget than we do. But even they are often jealous of how wide-ranging our sponsorships are," Weiand explains proudly.