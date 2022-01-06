Traton : Mindset shifter

Log in
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/06 05:15:52 am
23.21 EUR   -0.04%
Weiand first became interested in a career in the sports industry when he was a student, doing internships at football clubs. His first stop was the MSV Duisburg, followed by six months in marketing at Borussia Dortmund. When the club's head of marketing transferred to 1860 Munich, he offered Weiand the chance to come on board as his assistant. This is how the sponsorship expert, who is originally from North Rhine-Westphalia, found himself in Bavaria. After two and a half years at 1860 Munich, he got an opportunity to try something new: when his boss left the club, Weiand stayed in Munich and joined its sponsor MAN. "I was happy to get the chance to discover the other side of this job," Weiand says. Working at MAN has a particular appeal for him: "Our buses give us as a sponsor a natural access to team sports. Other companies often only work with one team." One of the teams MAN works with is FC Bayern Munich: whenever you see the players arrive at the stadium on TV, you can always spot the MAN bus in the background. "Some brands have a much higher budget than we do. But even they are often jealous of how wide-ranging our sponsorships are," Weiand explains proudly.

Disclaimer

Traton SE published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 09:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 29 323 M 33 152 M 33 152 M
Net income 2021 1 006 M 1 137 M 1 137 M
Net Debt 2021 11 277 M 12 749 M 12 749 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 2,83%
Capitalization 11 610 M 13 150 M 13 126 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 23,22 €
Average target price 28,35 €
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Levin President & Chief Executive Officer
Annette Danielski Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunnar Kilian Member-Supervisory Board
Mari Carlquist Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRATON SE4.88%13 150
CATERPILLAR INC.6.29%117 969
DEERE & COMPANY8.50%114 137
AB VOLVO4.94%49 333
PACCAR, INC.5.46%32 197
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD1.23%30 209