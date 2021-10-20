Traton : On the right track

The BR-230 road, also known as Transamazônica road in Northern Brazil, is one of the most demanding transport links in the world. The country's third largest route, with 4,260 kilometers, crosses five Brazilian states in the eastern-western way, in the heart of the Amazon forest. Originally planned to connect Brazil with neighbors Peru and Ecuador, built in the 60-70s of the 20th century, it was not totally finished, and most of the track is still unpaved. From October to March, during the rainy season, crossing some critical parts of it may take some days. It's a symbol of the challenges that bus and truck drivers - and their vehicles - have to overcome in many parts of Latin America.