    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/20 04:33:48 am
21.97 EUR   -0.32%
04:01aTRATON : On the right track
PU
10/15TRATON : NorldLB remains Neutral
MD
10/11TRATON : Stronger Together
PU
Traton : On the right track

10/20/2021 | 04:01am EDT
The BR-230 road, also known as Transamazônica road in Northern Brazil, is one of the most demanding transport links in the world. The country's third largest route, with 4,260 kilometers, crosses five Brazilian states in the eastern-western way, in the heart of the Amazon forest. Originally planned to connect Brazil with neighbors Peru and Ecuador, built in the 60-70s of the 20th century, it was not totally finished, and most of the track is still unpaved. From October to March, during the rainy season, crossing some critical parts of it may take some days. It's a symbol of the challenges that bus and truck drivers - and their vehicles - have to overcome in many parts of Latin America.

Disclaimer

Traton SE published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 08:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on TRATON SE
Financials
Sales 2021 27 785 M 32 337 M 32 337 M
Net income 2021 1 018 M 1 185 M 1 185 M
Net Debt 2021 9 680 M 11 265 M 11 265 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 11 020 M 12 823 M 12 825 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart TRATON SE
Duration : Period :
Traton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 22,04 €
Average target price 30,00 €
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Levin President & Chief Executive Officer
Annette Danielski Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunnar Kilian Member-Supervisory Board
Mari Carlquist Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRATON SE-2.50%12 823
CATERPILLAR INC.10.50%110 118
DEERE & COMPANY23.34%106 379
AB VOLVO3.77%47 628
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-28.50%33 079
PACCAR, INC.0.26%30 030