  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Traton SE
  News
  Summary
    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:48 2022-10-28 am EDT
13.56 EUR   -0.55%
Traton : 9M 2022 Interim Statement
PU
Traton : Results 9M 2022 Interim Statement – Presentation Investor Relations, 2022/10/28
PU
Traton : delivers robust performance and strong third quarter in a challenging environment
PU
Traton : Results 9M 2022 Interim Statement – Presentation Investor Relations, 2022/10/28

10/28/2022 | 02:23am EDT
9M 2022 Interim Statement

Christian Levin, CEO | Annette Danielski, CFO

Munich, 10-28-2022

10-28-2022 9M 2022 Interim Statement | Investor Relations

Q3 2022

  1. Main developments
  2. Financials
  3. Outlook
  4. Backup

10-28-2022 9M 2022 Interim Statement | Investor Relations

TRATON GROUP Q3 2022 highlights

Navistar presents new global

Scania with first European pilot of fully

VWTB starts international

autonomous vehicles carrying

integrated powertrain (CBE)

sales of e-Delivery

commercial goods on public roads

Exhibition premiere of the near-series

VWTB begins testing the brand's

Scania announced to decarbonize

prototype of the new MAN eTruck

first autonomous truck

its supply chain by 2030

Pressures in environment remain high and dynamic

Geopolitical

Commercial vehicles

Supply chain

Inflationary

environment

business climate

bottlenecks

pressure

Ukraine war continuing with spill-over effects on global economic activity

Key economies entering recession, posing high risks for industrial outlook

Energy security and gas supply risks remain key area of concern in Europe

Robust truck demand: High activity, long lead times and strong replacement needs

Tight used truck market, prices continue on high level

Truck markets in Europe and North America still below pre-pandemic levels

Semiconductor shortage

Continued pressure from

gradually easing but risks

broad-based increase of

remain high

procurement prices

Supply situation in raw

Significant interest rate

materials and pre-products

increases and wage

remains tight with recurrent

demands

disruptions

Surging inflation putting

Intensified logistics

consumers, industrial goods

capacity bottlenecks

and governments under

strong pressure

Financials
Sales 2022 37 713 M 37 739 M 37 739 M
Net income 2022 1 310 M 1 311 M 1 311 M
Net Debt 2022 18 035 M 18 047 M 18 047 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,38x
Yield 2022 5,71%
Capitalization 6 815 M 6 820 M 6 820 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Christian Levin President & Chief Executive Officer
Annette Danielski Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Catharina Modahl-Nilsson Chief Technical Officer
Gunnar Kilian Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRATON SE-38.44%6 820
DEERE & COMPANY15.08%118 066
CATERPILLAR INC.-4.73%103 977
AB VOLVO-15.28%33 526
PACCAR, INC.6.65%32 268
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-16.17%21 843