Traton : Success on Sugarloaf Mountain

On March 10, 1981, newspapers around the world reported fairly unspectacular headlines. US president Ronald Reagan makes official visit to Canada. German race driver Jochen Mass announces retirement from Formula 1. And in the UK, student driver Betty Tudor gives up trying to pass her driving test after 19 years and 273 hours of driving lessons with nine different instructors. The news from Brazil, on the other hand, are all glamor: Michel Charles Eugène Marie Lamoral, Prince de Ligne and member of the Belgian aristocracy, marries Brazilian princess Eleanora von Orléans-Bragança on top of Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro.