    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/20 03:20:52 am
23.03 EUR   -2.66%
03:12aTRATON : Success on Sugarloaf Mountain
PU
09/15Volvo Cars gears up for $20 billion IPO in coming weeks, sources say
RE
09/13TRATON : Building Bridges
PU
Traton : Success on Sugarloaf Mountain

09/20/2021 | 03:12am EDT
On March 10, 1981, newspapers around the world reported fairly unspectacular headlines. US president Ronald Reagan makes official visit to Canada. German race driver Jochen Mass announces retirement from Formula 1. And in the UK, student driver Betty Tudor gives up trying to pass her driving test after 19 years and 273 hours of driving lessons with nine different instructors. The news from Brazil, on the other hand, are all glamor: Michel Charles Eugène Marie Lamoral, Prince de Ligne and member of the Belgian aristocracy, marries Brazilian princess Eleanora von Orléans-Bragança on top of Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro.

Disclaimer

Traton SE published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 07:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 28 509 M 33 395 M 33 395 M
Net income 2021 1 220 M 1 430 M 1 430 M
Net Debt 2021 9 383 M 10 991 M 10 991 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 3,37%
Capitalization 11 830 M 13 887 M 13 858 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 23,66 €
Average target price 32,00 €
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Managers and Directors
Matthias Grundler Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Levin COO & Member-Management Board
Gunnar Kilian Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRATON SE4.67%13 887
CATERPILLAR INC.9.74%109 357
DEERE & COMPANY29.75%108 239
AB VOLVO-1.35%44 947
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-24.44%34 508
PACCAR, INC.-5.48%28 312