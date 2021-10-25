Traton : There is nothing wrong with a bit of romance

Whenever you think about American trucks as a European, images of endless highways, huge trucks, and cool long-haul truckers inevitably come to mind. Classic movies like "Convoy" or "The Cannonball Run" also play around with these clichés. What is your take on that?

Melissa Pavlock: I like these stereotypes - long-haul drivers and their trucks are the backbone of US logistics. By the way: I personally think the coolest truck character ever is Optimus Prime from the movie "Transformers."

Chris Gutierrez: That romantic view of American trucks helps to create a positive image. But it is just one aspect. Long-haul drivers in the US are highly qualified, exceptionally well-connected, and very enthusiastic people.