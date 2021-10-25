Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Traton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/25 03:30:54 am
22.07 EUR   -0.14%
10/20TRATON : “No harm in trying things out”
PU
10/20TRATON : On the right track
PU
10/15TRATON : NorldLB remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Traton : There is nothing wrong with a bit of romance

10/25/2021 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Whenever you think about American trucks as a European, images of endless highways, huge trucks, and cool long-haul truckers inevitably come to mind. Classic movies like "Convoy" or "The Cannonball Run" also play around with these clichés. What is your take on that?

Melissa Pavlock: I like these stereotypes - long-haul drivers and their trucks are the backbone of US logistics. By the way: I personally think the coolest truck character ever is Optimus Prime from the movie "Transformers."

Chris Gutierrez: That romantic view of American trucks helps to create a positive image. But it is just one aspect. Long-haul drivers in the US are highly qualified, exceptionally well-connected, and very enthusiastic people.

Disclaimer

Traton SE published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 07:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRATON SE
10/20TRATON : “No harm in trying things out”
PU
10/20TRATON : On the right track
PU
10/15TRATON : NorldLB remains Neutral
MD
10/11TRATON : Stronger Together
PU
10/10European climate group says EU needs tougher truck CO2 targets
RE
10/05TRATON : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/04TRATON : The Sweden Connection
PU
10/01Daimler shareholders vote in favour of truck division spinoff
RE
10/01Daimler Trucks spin-off to take place in December if shareholders vote in favour of spl..
RE
10/01TRATON : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRATON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 27 785 M 32 375 M 32 375 M
Net income 2021 1 018 M 1 186 M 1 186 M
Net Debt 2021 9 680 M 11 279 M 11 279 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 11 050 M 12 853 M 12 875 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart TRATON SE
Duration : Period :
Traton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 22,10 €
Average target price 30,00 €
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Levin President & Chief Executive Officer
Annette Danielski Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunnar Kilian Member-Supervisory Board
Mari Carlquist Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRATON SE-2.23%12 853
CATERPILLAR INC.10.24%109 850
DEERE & COMPANY26.63%105 641
AB VOLVO4.54%48 186
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-28.07%33 273
PACCAR, INC.0.83%30 204