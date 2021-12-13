Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Traton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/13 10:59:54 am
21.17 EUR   -0.98%
10:36aTRATON : Working across borders
PU
12/12TRATON : Silent ride to school
PU
12/12TRATON : On the line
PU
Summary 
Summary

Traton : Working across borders

12/13/2021 | 10:36am EST
In recent years, Livia Simões and her team have worked closely together with their TRATON colleagues in Europe to tailor the products that are already available on that side of the world to the Latin American market. The modularization of commercial vehicles plays an important role in this process. "We can integrate some components directly - others have to be modified," Livia Simões explains. "We develop new modules on the basis of existing ones, tailoring them exactly to the needs of a particular market, the characteristics of our customers' operations, and their demands." Together with her TRATON peers, Livia has been working on digital services with a focus on generating efficiency, profitability, and sustainability in the transportation ecosystem through data-driven intelligence. The aim is to offer complete solutions and the best experience to the customers.

Disclaimer

Traton SE published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 15:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 29 332 M 33 109 M 33 109 M
Net income 2021 1 046 M 1 181 M 1 181 M
Net Debt 2021 11 277 M 12 729 M 12 729 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,88x
Yield 2021 3,08%
Capitalization 10 690 M 12 094 M 12 067 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart TRATON SE
Duration : Period :
Traton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 21,38 €
Average target price 28,65 €
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Levin President & Chief Executive Officer
Annette Danielski Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunnar Kilian Member-Supervisory Board
Mari Carlquist Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRATON SE-5.42%12 094
DEERE & COMPANY33.19%111 114
CATERPILLAR INC.11.78%110 060
AB VOLVO3.25%44 979
PACCAR, INC.3.31%30 947
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-33.76%30 717