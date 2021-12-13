Traton : Working across borders

In recent years, Livia Simões and her team have worked closely together with their TRATON colleagues in Europe to tailor the products that are already available on that side of the world to the Latin American market. The modularization of commercial vehicles plays an important role in this process. "We can integrate some components directly - others have to be modified," Livia Simões explains. "We develop new modules on the basis of existing ones, tailoring them exactly to the needs of a particular market, the characteristics of our customers' operations, and their demands." Together with her TRATON peers, Livia has been working on digital services with a focus on generating efficiency, profitability, and sustainability in the transportation ecosystem through data-driven intelligence. The aim is to offer complete solutions and the best experience to the customers.