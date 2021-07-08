Traton : The future of urban mobility

More and more people around the world are living in cities. They are attracted by better jobs, a wide range of leisure activities, and plenty of mobility options to get them from A to B. At the same time, cities are becoming more crowded and cramped; traffic is increasing considerably. That is why sustainable mobility solutions are a major aspect of future urban development.
What will the livable city of the future look like? And how will we move around in it? Thorsten Bergmaier-Trede, Transportation Designer at MAN, and urban planner Kristian Villadsen from the Copenhagen-based architecture firm Gehl talk about these topics in the latest episode of our podcast.
