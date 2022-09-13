Advanced search
    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:18 2022-09-13 am EDT
14.12 EUR   -1.47%
07:05aTraton sells some assets in Russia, incurs 550 million euro loss
RE
06:33aTRATON SE : Disposal of business activities in Russia
EQ
09/08TRATON : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
Traton sells some assets in Russia, incurs 550 million euro loss

09/13/2022 | 07:05am EDT
First day of trading of German carmaker Volkswagen's truck unit Traton in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen's truck division Traton on Tuesday said some of its divisions were disposing assets in Russia, a move that will cause a 550 million euro ($560 million) loss.

MAN Truck & Bus SE and Scania AB, subsidiaries of Traton, are selling their sales companies in Russia to local partners, while Scania is also divesting its Russian financing business, Traton said.

The company said the transactions, which still require regulatory approval, are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023.

"Due to the direct impact of the war in Ukraine, asset write-downs and additional expenses of 113 million euros were already incurred in first half-year 2022," Traton said, adding the 550 million would come on top.

The move has no impact on Traton's outlook for adjusted operating return as well as net cash flow in 2022, it said.

($1 = 0.9828 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2022
