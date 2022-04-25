Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Traton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/25 03:06:16 am EDT
15.80 EUR   -2.14%
02:53aTruckmaker MAN restarts production after Ukraine crisis supply gap - Handelsblatt
RE
04/22TRATON : Strong sustainability efforts underlining TRATON GROUP's commitment to becoming a more responsible company
PU
04/22AB Volvo profit shines, supply chain troubles hit truck orders
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Truckmaker MAN restarts production after Ukraine crisis supply gap - Handelsblatt

04/25/2022 | 02:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand at booth of VW's truck unit Traton Group in Hanover

BERLIN (Reuters) - German commercial vehicle maker Traton's MAN unit will restart production again from Monday after supply gaps due to the war in Ukraine, according to the Handelsblatt newspaper.

In mid-March, the Volkswagen subsidiary shortened the hours of as many as 11,000 workers in Germany and production came to a standstill at its truck plants in Munich and Krakow.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a shortage of wire harnesses, which bundle up to 5 km (3.1 miles) of cables in a car and are unique to each model, hitting the automotive sector.

The supply of harnesses has improved and a small part of the workforce can now gradually return from short-time work, said Chief Executive Alexander Vlaskamp according to Handelsblatt.

Supplies will remain limited for the time being, Handelsblatt reported, citing Vlaskamp as telling the German Press Agency dpa that the majority of the workforce will remain on short-time work in the second quarter.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SALZGITTER AG -6.44% 42.14 Delayed Quote.34.12%
TRATON SE -0.74% 16.14 Delayed Quote.-27.10%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.68% 152.54 Delayed Quote.-14.05%
All news about TRATON SE
02:53aTruckmaker MAN restarts production after Ukraine crisis supply gap - Handelsblatt
RE
04/22TRATON : Strong sustainability efforts underlining TRATON GROUP's commitment to becoming a..
PU
04/22AB Volvo profit shines, supply chain troubles hit truck orders
RE
04/18Brazil's Tupy set to buy Traton-owned motor maker MWM, shares soar
RE
04/18Brazil's Tupy set to buy Traton-owned motor maker MWM, shares soar
RE
04/13TRATON : Understanding colleague
PU
04/13TRATON : Warburg Research takes a positive view
MD
04/07TRATON : Believer in authenticity
PU
04/07TRATON : 2021 Annual Report (PDF)
PU
04/07TRATON : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRATON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 35 985 M 38 789 M 38 789 M
Net income 2022 1 261 M 1 359 M 1 359 M
Net Debt 2022 17 408 M 18 765 M 18 765 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,76x
Yield 2022 4,96%
Capitalization 8 070 M 8 699 M 8 699 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart TRATON SE
Duration : Period :
Traton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 16,14 €
Average target price 24,47 €
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Levin President & Chief Executive Officer
Annette Danielski Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Catharina Modahl-Nilsson Chief Technical Officer
Gunnar Kilian Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRATON SE-27.10%8 699
DEERE & COMPANY17.70%123 809
CATERPILLAR INC.4.62%115 913
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.7.32%86 992
AB VOLVO-22.25%34 968
PACCAR, INC.-2.91%29 792