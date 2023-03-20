Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Traton SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
  Report
2023-03-20
17.06 EUR   +1.40%
06:27pVolkswagen's Scout unit wins $1.3 billion in incentives for South Carolina factory
RE
09:41aTraton Extends CEO Contract for Five More Years
DJ
03/17Volkswagen significantly increases unit sales - Western Europe strong, China sluggish
DP
Volkswagen's Scout unit wins $1.3 billion in incentives for South Carolina factory

03/20/2023 | 06:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a rim cap in a showroom of a Volkswagen car dealer in Brussels

(Reuters) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday signed legislation approving $1.29 billion in state incentives for Volkswagen's off-road brand Scout Motors to build a $2 billion manufacturing plant for trucks and SUVs.

The project could also receive up to $180 million in job development tax credits based on hiring, said South Carolina Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey.

In May, VW said it would reintroduce the Scout off-road brand in the United States, offering new electric pickup and sport-utility vehicles. Scout said it hopes to eventually create 4,000 jobs and produce 200,000 Scout vehicles annually.

Groundbreaking is planned for mid-2023 and production is projected to begin by the end of 2026.

"We looked at 74 sites in a dozen states, roughly," Scout CEO Scott Keogh told reporters. "The site was ready, the governor himself put together an EV council ... to make sure his state was ready."

Keogh said Scout wants to "act like a startup, be nimble and take advantage of this moment." Scout, an independent U.S. company owned by Volkswagen Group, has said it is evaluating the potential for outside investment but has made no announcements.

Volkswagen has moved away from cars in the United States. SUVs now account for about 80% of U.S. sales of the group's VW and Audi brands. VW last sold a pickup in the United States in the early 1980s.

Scout and Travelall vehicles made by International Harvester were forerunners to the popular SUVs from Detroit's Three automakers such as the Ford Bronco and General Motors Co's Chevrolet Suburban.

Volkswagen first disclosed it was considering using the Scout name late in 2021. The automaker's Traton business acquired U.S. truck maker Navistar in 2020, which owns the name.

Monday's event was the latest major auto announcement for South Carolina, home to BMW's U.S. operations and its largest plant by volume. The state also has over 500 automotive-related companies and 75,000 automotive industry employees.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.80% 95.61 Delayed Quote.13.76%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.72% 33.62 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
TRATON SE 1.13% 17.01 Delayed Quote.19.04%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.17% 120.24 Delayed Quote.3.45%
Financials
Sales 2023 42 392 M 45 412 M 45 412 M
Net income 2023 1 656 M 1 774 M 1 774 M
Net Debt 2023 19 935 M 21 356 M 21 356 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,96x
Yield 2023 6,36%
Capitalization 8 505 M 9 111 M 9 111 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart TRATON SE
Duration : Period :
Traton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 17,01 €
Average target price 20,90 €
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Levin President & Chief Executive Officer
Annette Danielski Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Catharina Modahl-Nilsson Chief Technical Officer
Gunnar Kilian Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRATON SE19.04%8 965
DEERE & COMPANY-10.09%114 232
CATERPILLAR INC.-10.25%111 019
AB VOLVO4.12%38 460
PACCAR, INC.4.11%35 894
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG4.20%26 458