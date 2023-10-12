EQS-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

BMWSB and GDW rate the dream house's multi-storey buildings as being above average in terms of price and ecologically sustainable - but there was no award for the winner's podium



12.10.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





As part of the tender by BMWSB (Bundesministerium für Wohnen, Stadtentwicklung und Bauwesen) and GDW for the framework agreement “Serial and Modular Building 2.0”, the multi-storey buildings of the dream house were rated as being above average in price and ecologically sustainable. The operating costs and the repair- and maintenance effort were also rated as excellent. The ability to deliver and the delivery costs have also been highlighted above average by BMWSB and GDW.

Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG: “Inexpensive, ecological, serial and modular construction in solid construction, these are the basic values that make up the business model in the interests of our customers – the DNA of Traumhaus, so to speak. We are pleased that BMWSB and GDW particularly emphasized this as part of the assessment of the framework agreement 'Serial and Modular Building 2.0'. We were surprised to learn that our offer was not accepted due to a lack of urban planning and design quality. We assumed that this tender should primarily serve to overcome the current housing shortage, which will develop into a housing shortage, as quickly as possible through inexpensive, ecological and low-maintenance new buildings. The Traumhaus can offer all of this – now confirmed by the most competent authorities.”

A visualization of the model building submitted by Traumhaus can be viewed on our website under the link

“https://www.traumhaus-familie.de/aktuelles/news/visualisierung“.

Über Traumhaus AG

Die Traumhaus AG, gegründet 1993 mit Sitz in Wiesbaden, ist ein erfahrener Anbieter für innovative Siedlungskonzepte und Pionier für iSerielles Bauen in Massivbauweise. Das Unternehmen deckt die gesamte Wertschöpfungskette ab: von Grundstückskauf (ab 3.500 qm) und Projektentwicklung über Bau, Fertigteil- und Modulproduktion und Vermarktung bis zur anschließenden Betreuung der Immobilien. Das Leitmotiv lautet: „Wir haben die Lösung für bezahlbares Wohnen!“ Wesentlicher Erfolgsfaktor dafür ist die ausgefeilte Standardisierung aller Prozessschritte. Seit August 2018 ist das Unternehmen an der Münchener Börse im Marktsegment m:access notiert sowie im Freiverkehr der Frankfurter Börse und im Xetra Handel.

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations

Michael Bussmann

+49 6122 58653 – 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de

Medienkontakt:

BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Klaus-Karl Becker

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

kkb@b-bg.de