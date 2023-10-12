BMWSB and GDW rate the dream house's multi-storey buildings as being above average in terms of price and ecologically sustainable - but there was no award for the winner's podium

EQS-News: Traumhaus AG
As part of the tender by BMWSB (Bundesministerium für Wohnen, Stadtentwicklung und Bauwesen) and GDW for the framework agreement “Serial and Modular Building 2.0”, the multi-storey buildings of the dream house were rated as being above average in price and ecologically sustainable. The operating costs and the repair- and maintenance effort were also rated as excellent. The ability to deliver and the delivery costs have also been highlighted above average by BMWSB and GDW.
Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG: “Inexpensive, ecological, serial and modular construction in solid construction, these are the basic values that make up the business model in the interests of our customers – the DNA of Traumhaus, so to speak. We are pleased that BMWSB and GDW particularly emphasized this as part of the assessment of the framework agreement 'Serial and Modular Building 2.0'. We were surprised to learn that our offer was not accepted due to a lack of urban planning and design quality. We assumed that this tender should primarily serve to overcome the current housing shortage, which will develop into a housing shortage, as quickly as possible through inexpensive, ecological and low-maintenance new buildings. The Traumhaus can offer all of this – now confirmed by the most competent authorities.”
