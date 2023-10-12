EQS-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
BMWSB and GDW rate the dream house's multi-storey buildings as being above average in terms of price and ecologically sustainable - but there was no award for the winner's podium

12.10.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As part of the tender by BMWSB (Bundesministerium für Wohnen, Stadtentwicklung und Bauwesen) and GDW for the framework agreement “Serial and Modular Building 2.0”, the multi-storey buildings of the dream house were rated as being above average in price and ecologically sustainable. The operating costs and the repair- and maintenance effort were also rated as excellent. The ability to deliver and the delivery costs have also been highlighted above average by BMWSB and GDW.

 

Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG: “Inexpensive, ecological, serial and modular construction in solid construction, these are the basic values that make up the business model in the interests of our customers – the DNA of Traumhaus, so to speak. We are pleased that BMWSB and GDW particularly emphasized this as part of the assessment of the framework agreement 'Serial and Modular Building 2.0'. We were surprised to learn that our offer was not accepted due to a lack of urban planning and design quality. We assumed that this tender should primarily serve to overcome the current housing shortage, which will develop into a housing shortage, as quickly as possible through inexpensive, ecological and low-maintenance new buildings. The Traumhaus can offer all of this – now confirmed by the most competent authorities.”

 

A visualization of the model building submitted by Traumhaus can be viewed on our website under the link

https://www.traumhaus-familie.de/aktuelles/news/visualisierung“.

 

Über Traumhaus AG

Die Traumhaus AG, gegründet 1993 mit Sitz in Wiesbaden, ist ein erfahrener Anbieter für innovative Siedlungskonzepte und Pionier für iSerielles Bauen in Massivbauweise. Das Unternehmen deckt die gesamte Wertschöpfungskette ab: von Grundstückskauf (ab 3.500 qm) und Projektentwicklung über Bau, Fertigteil- und Modulproduktion und Vermarktung bis zur anschließenden Betreuung der Immobilien. Das Leitmotiv lautet: „Wir haben die Lösung für bezahlbares Wohnen!“ Wesentlicher Erfolgsfaktor dafür ist die ausgefeilte Standardisierung aller Prozessschritte. Seit August 2018 ist das Unternehmen an der Münchener Börse im Marktsegment m:access notiert sowie im Freiverkehr der Frankfurter Börse und im Xetra Handel.

 

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations

Michael Bussmann

+49 6122 58653 – 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de

 

Medienkontakt:
BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)
Klaus-Karl Becker
Neustr. 23
55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz
+49 (0) 172 61 41 955
kkb@b-bg.de

 


12.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone:+49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax:+49 (0)6122 586 53 - 0
E-mail:info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet:www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN:DE000A2NB7S2
WKN:A2NB7S
Listed:Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID:1747219

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1747219  12.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1747219&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp