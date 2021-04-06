PRESS RELEASE : Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG opens another office

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Expansion
Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG opens another office
2021-04-06 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Traumhaus AG opens another office
The project development company from Wiesbaden expands to the north
Wiesbaden, April 6, 2021: Traumhaus AG opens its first office in northern Germany in the Horn-Lehe district of Bremen,
where construction management, project development and planning with six employees have been operational since April 1,
2021.
The automation and industrialization of the construction industry continue to advance and the continuous growth of
Traumhaus AG and the associated expansion into now eight federal states made this step necessary.
"The demand for serially manufactured, affordable housing has also risen sharply in northern Germany, so that this
region is increasingly becoming an important new target area for our project development," Traumhaus AG CEO Otfried
Sinner explains the motives for the expansion to Bremen, another Traumhaus office to Cologne and Langenselbold, and the
headquarters in Wiesbaden.
About Traumhaus AG
The dream house AG, created 1993 with seat in Wiesbaden, is an experienced offerer for innovative settlement concepts
and serial building in massif building method. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property
purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following
support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success
factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been
listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.
Traumhaus AG Investor Relations
Michael Bussmann
+49 6122 58653 - 68
m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de
Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson
Christine Stein
+49-6122-58653-555
c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-04-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 53
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1180118
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1180118 2021-04-06
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 06, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)