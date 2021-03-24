PRESS RELEASE : Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG specifies earnings forecast for 2020

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results
Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG specifies earnings forecast for 2020
2021-03-24
Traumhaus AG specifies earnings forecast for 2020
Wiesbaden, March 24, 2021: According to preliminary estimates, Traumhaus AG's (ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) consolidated sales
for the past fiscal year 2020 will amount to between 84 and 86 million euros. This confirms the forecast made for the
2020 financial year despite the Covid 19 pandemic and specifies the corridor in the upper range. In terms of Group
EBITDA, the preliminary estimate is that the previous year's EBITDA will be significantly exceeded: EBITDA is expected
to be in a range between EUR 8.8 million and EUR 9.0 million (PY: EUR 8.1 million).
Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG: "We are satisfied that we can achieve such a good result for 2020. Nobody expected
the Covid 19 pandemic and its significant impact due to the months-long shutdowns. Our strong results show that
Traumhaus responded competently to this crisis, which enabled us to achieve a positive business performance in 2020."
The above figures are preliminary and unaudited. Detailed preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year and an
outlook for the current financial year will be published in early April 2021.
About Traumhaus AG
Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative
settlement concepts and serial construction in solid construction. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value
chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up
to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!"
The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the
company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter
trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.
Traumhaus AG Investor Relations
Michael Bussmann
+49 6122 58653 - 68
m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de
Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson
Christine Stein
+49-6122-58653-555
c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de
Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 53
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
