    TRU   DE000A2NB7S2

TRAUMHAUS AG

(TRU)
  Report
News 
Summary

Traumhaus AG: Consistent growth course of Traumhaus AG continues

02/22/2022 | 05:28am EST
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Traumhaus AG: Consistent growth course of Traumhaus AG continues

22.02.2022 / 11:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate


 

Consistent growth course of Traumhaus AG continues

Building permit plus purchase of further sites in Haßloch and Gießen

 

Wiesbaden, 22.02.2022: Traumhaus AG continues to consistently implement its growth plan. Still in December 2021, the development plan for the land with a size of almost 17,000 square meters in Haßloch/Rhineland-Palatinate became legally binding. Now, the experienced Wiesbaden-based project developer Traumhaus has additionally secured the last area with an additional good 10,600 square meters in the "Äußerer Herrenweg" area, which is also already included in the legally binding B-plan.

 

"In Haßloch, another large project is being developed with up to 74 terraced houses, which have a sales volume of EUR 29 million. Traumhaus continuously succeeds in acquiring financially viable plots of land in good locations. We have a high sales project pipeline of around EUR 500 million. This secures us for the next years an average turnover growth of 15 to 20 per cent , comments Traumhaus chairman of the board Otfried Sinner.

 

In addition as again secured Traumhaus announces the notarization of a further property in Linden near Gießen with 22 housing units in the planning and a total sales volume i. v. of approximately 9,1 millions EUR.


 

About Traumhaus AG
The Traumhaus AG, created 1993 with seat in Wiesbaden, is an experienced offerer for innovative settlement concepts and serial building in massif building method. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

 

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations
Michael Bussmann
+49 6122 58653 - 68
m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de
 

Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson
Christine Stein
+49-6122-58653-555
c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de
 

Media contact:
BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)
Klaus-Karl Becker
Neustr. 23
55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz
+49 (0) 172 61 41 955
kkb@b-bg.de


22.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0)6122 586 53 - 0
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1285583

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1285583  22.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1285583&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
