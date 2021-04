DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Expansion

Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG opens another office



06.04.2021 / 11:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Traumhaus AG opens another office

The project development company from Wiesbaden expands to the north



Wiesbaden, April 6, 2021: Traumhaus AG opens its first office in northern Germany in the Horn-Lehe district of Bremen, where construction management, project development and planning with six employees have been operational since April 1, 2021.

The automation and industrialization of the construction industry continue to advance and the continuous growth of Traumhaus AG and the associated expansion into now eight federal states made this step necessary.

"The demand for serially manufactured, affordable housing has also risen sharply in northern Germany, so that this region is increasingly becoming an important new target area for our project development," Traumhaus AG CEO Otfried Sinner explains the motives for the expansion to Bremen, another Traumhaus office to Cologne and Langenselbold, and the headquarters in Wiesbaden.



About Traumhaus AG

The dream house AG, created 1993 with seat in Wiesbaden, is an experienced offerer for innovative settlement concepts and serial building in massif building method. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.



Traumhaus AG Investor Relations

Michael Bussmann

+49 6122 58653 - 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de



Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson

Christine Stein

+49-6122-58653-555

c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de