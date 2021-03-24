DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results

Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG specifies earnings forecast for 2020



24.03.2021 / 08:00

Traumhaus AG specifies earnings forecast for 2020



Wiesbaden, March 24, 2021: According to preliminary estimates, Traumhaus AG's (ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) consolidated sales for the past fiscal year 2020 will amount to between 84 and 86 million euros. This confirms the forecast made for the 2020 financial year despite the Covid 19 pandemic and specifies the corridor in the upper range. In terms of Group EBITDA, the preliminary estimate is that the previous year's EBITDA will be significantly exceeded: EBITDA is expected to be in a range between EUR 8.8 million and EUR 9.0 million (PY: EUR 8.1 million).

Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG: "We are satisfied that we can achieve such a good result for 2020. Nobody expected the Covid 19 pandemic and its significant impact due to the months-long shutdowns. Our strong results show that Traumhaus responded competently to this crisis, which enabled us to achieve a positive business performance in 2020."

The above figures are preliminary and unaudited. Detailed preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year and an outlook for the current financial year will be published in early April 2021.



About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction in solid construction. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.



Traumhaus AG Investor Relations

Michael Bussmann

+49 6122 58653 - 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de



Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson

Christine Stein

+49-6122-58653-555

c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de