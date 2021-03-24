Log in
Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG specifies earnings forecast for 2020

03/24/2021 | 03:03am EDT

03/24/2021 | 03:03am EDT
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results
Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG specifies earnings forecast for 2020

24.03.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Traumhaus AG specifies earnings forecast for 2020
 

Wiesbaden, March 24, 2021: According to preliminary estimates, Traumhaus AG's (ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) consolidated sales for the past fiscal year 2020 will amount to between 84 and 86 million euros. This confirms the forecast made for the 2020 financial year despite the Covid 19 pandemic and specifies the corridor in the upper range. In terms of Group EBITDA, the preliminary estimate is that the previous year's EBITDA will be significantly exceeded: EBITDA is expected to be in a range between EUR 8.8 million and EUR 9.0 million (PY: EUR 8.1 million).

Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG: "We are satisfied that we can achieve such a good result for 2020. Nobody expected the Covid 19 pandemic and its significant impact due to the months-long shutdowns. Our strong results show that Traumhaus responded competently to this crisis, which enabled us to achieve a positive business performance in 2020."

The above figures are preliminary and unaudited. Detailed preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year and an outlook for the current financial year will be published in early April 2021.
 

About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction in solid construction. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.
 

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations

Michael Bussmann

+49 6122 58653 - 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de
 

Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson

Christine Stein

+49-6122-58653-555

c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de


24.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 53
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1177823

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1177823  24.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177823&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 85,1 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2020 3,27 M 3,87 M 3,87 M
Net Debt 2020 64,0 M 75,8 M 75,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
Yield 2020 3,42%
Capitalization 67,3 M 79,9 M 79,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 100%
Chart TRAUMHAUS AG
Duration : Period :
Traumhaus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAUMHAUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,65 €
Last Close Price 14,60 €
Spread / Highest target 45,9%
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Otfried Sinner CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Michael Bußmann Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Markus W. Wenner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Fuchs Chief Operating Officer
Holger Jakob Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAUMHAUS AG8.96%81
D.R. HORTON, INC.22.59%30 449
LENNAR CORPORATION24.94%27 466
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.11.23%19 890
NVR, INC.9.39%17 192
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.12.12%14 041
