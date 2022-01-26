Log in
Traumhaus AG further increased total volume of land purchases as of December 31, 2021

01/26/2022 | 05:02am EST
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Traumhaus AG further increased total volume of land purchases as of December 31, 2021

26.01.2022 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Traumhaus AG further increased total volume of land purchases as of December 31, 2021
 

Wiesbaden, 26.01.2022: After Traumhaus had already announced very good figures for land purchases in the current year at the beginning of December 2021, the project developer from Wiesbaden continued to consistently implement its strategy until the end of the year. Had Traumhaus AG at the beginning of December a secured investment volume of just under 39 million EUR reported, it could increase the group as of 31.12.2021 still on a total volume of over 43 million EUR. Traumhaus will now realize 490 residential units from this with a sales volume of approximately EUR 179 million.
 

"We remain seamlessly on course," sums up Chairman of the Board and CEO of Traumhaus AG Otfried Sinner "and are implementing our goals of securing further properties with high potential, which already demonstrate the immense growth potential of Traumhaus with a sales volume of more than 500. million EUR."

 

About Traumhaus AG
Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction in solid construction. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

 

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations
Michael Bussmann
+49 6122 58653 - 68
m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de
 

Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson
Christine Stein
+49-6122-58653-555
c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de
 

Media contact:
BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)
Klaus-Karl Becker
Neustr. 23
55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz
+49 (0) 172 61 41 955
kkb@b-bg.de


26.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0)6122 586 53 - 0
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1273075

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1273075  26.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273075&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
