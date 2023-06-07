EQS-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Annual Results

Traumhaus AG reports audited figures for 2022



07.06.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





07.06.2023

The preliminary consolidated sales reported by Traumhaus AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) on March 30, 2023 for the past 2022 financial year, can be confirmed at EUR 72.4 million (preliminary reported figures: EUR 72.5 million; previous year: EUR 102.2 million). euros). Total output including other operating income fell slightly to EUR 115.7 million (previous year: EUR 116.4 million).

Group EBITDA amounts to EUR 4.9 million (preliminary reported figures: EUR 4.9 million; previous year EUR 13.1 million).

Equity remains stable at a solid level at EUR 36.6 million (previous year: EUR 36.9 million). The equity ratio fell to 23.7% (previous year: 31.4%) due to a significant increase in total assets to EUR 154.2 million (previous year: EUR 117.5 million). The reason for this is a significant increase in work in progress as of the balance sheet date. With an annual result of EUR 1.0 million, the 2022 financial year ended slightly above the forecast.

Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG: “2022 was a very challenging year for the entire real estate. A massive rise in inflation, associated interest rate increases for building loans, changes in state building subsidies and, last but not least, the geopolitical warfare in Europe have contributed to the uncertainty of buyers. The effects have not gone unnoticed by Traumhaus, although the still solid result confirms our business model. The serial construction required by the federal government is part of the DNA of our company. Our new construction competence center produces modules in solid construction. Traumhaus forecasts sales in a range of EUR 105 to 125 million and EBITDA of between EUR 4.5 and 7.0 million for the 2023 financial year.”

All figures are certified and accounted for according to HGB. Traumhaus reported sales and income are fully realized and, in contrast to IFRS accounting, not of an imputed nature. The valuations of our real estate, inventories and other assets are accounted for in accordance with HGB according to the lower of cost or market principle.

The 2022 financial statements: https://ir.traumhaus-familie.de/publikationen

About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations

Michael Bussmann

+49 6122 58653 – 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de

Media:

BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Klaus-Karl Becker

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

kkb@b-bg.de