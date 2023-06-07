Advanced search
    TRU   DE000A2NB7S2

TRAUMHAUS AG

(TRU)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:55:17 2023-06-07 am EDT
7.000 EUR   -0.71%
08:02aTraumhaus AG reports audited figures for 2022
EQ
03/30Traumhaus AG reports preliminary unaudited figures for 2022
EQ
2022Traumhaus Ag : Forecast for annual result 2022
EQ
Traumhaus AG reports audited figures for 2022

06/07/2023 | 08:02am EDT
EQS-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Annual Results
Traumhaus AG reports audited figures for 2022

07.06.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

07.06.2023

 

 

The preliminary consolidated sales reported by Traumhaus AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) on March 30, 2023 for the past 2022 financial year, can be confirmed at EUR 72.4 million (preliminary reported figures: EUR 72.5 million; previous year: EUR 102.2 million). euros). Total output including other operating income fell slightly to EUR 115.7 million (previous year: EUR 116.4 million).

Group EBITDA amounts to EUR 4.9 million (preliminary reported figures: EUR 4.9 million; previous year EUR 13.1 million). 

Equity remains stable at a solid level at EUR 36.6 million (previous year: EUR 36.9 million). The equity ratio fell to 23.7% (previous year: 31.4%) due to a significant increase in total assets to EUR 154.2 million (previous year: EUR 117.5 million). The reason for this is a significant increase in work in progress as of the balance sheet date. With an annual result of EUR 1.0 million, the 2022 financial year ended slightly above the forecast. 

Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG: “2022 was a very challenging year for the entire real estate. A massive rise in inflation, associated interest rate increases for building loans, changes in state building subsidies and, last but not least, the geopolitical warfare in Europe have contributed to the uncertainty of buyers. The effects have not gone unnoticed by Traumhaus, although the still solid result confirms our business model. The serial construction required by the federal government is part of the DNA of our company. Our new construction competence center produces modules in solid construction. Traumhaus forecasts sales in a range of EUR 105 to 125 million and EBITDA of between EUR 4.5 and 7.0 million for the 2023 financial year.”

 

All figures are certified and accounted for according to HGB. Traumhaus reported sales and income are fully realized and, in contrast to IFRS accounting, not of an imputed nature. The valuations of our real estate, inventories and other assets are accounted for in accordance with HGB according to the lower of cost or market principle.

The 2022 financial statements: https://ir.traumhaus-familie.de/publikationen

 

 

About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

 

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations

Michael Bussmann

+49 6122 58653 – 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de

 

 

Media:
BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)
Klaus-Karl Becker
Neustr. 23
55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz
+49 (0) 172 61 41 955
kkb@b-bg.de

 


07.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0)6122 586 53 - 0
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1651045

 
End of News EQS News Service

1651045  07.06.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 79,0 M 84,4 M 84,4 M
Net income 2022 -0,81 M -0,86 M -0,86 M
Net Debt 2022 61,7 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -41,5x
Yield 2022 4,61%
Capitalization 34,7 M 37,1 M 37,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 100%
Chart TRAUMHAUS AG
Duration : Period :
Traumhaus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAUMHAUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,05 €
Average target price 12,90 €
Spread / Average Target 83,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Otfried Sinner Chief Executive Officer
Michael Bußmann Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Markus W. Wenner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephen O. Jaeger Manager-Technical
Wolfgang Fuchs Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAUMHAUS AG17.50%37
D.R. HORTON, INC.29.31%39 315
LENNAR CORPORATION23.69%33 085
NVR, INC.25.63%18 815
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.23.00%17 629
PULTEGROUP, INC.58.53%16 112
