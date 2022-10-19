Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Traumhaus AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRU   DE000A2NB7S2

TRAUMHAUS AG

(TRU)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05:00 2022-10-19 am EDT
8.950 EUR   +1.70%
05:02aTraumhaus AG secures growth financing of EUR 15 million
EQ
10/13Traumhaus AG publishes half-year results
EQ
09/15Traumhaus Ag : New member of the management at Traumhaus AG
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Traumhaus AG secures growth financing of EUR 15 million

10/19/2022 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Traumhaus AG secures growth financing of EUR 15 million

19.10.2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Corporate Loan

 

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG secures growth financing of EUR 15 million

 

 

Traumhaus AG secures growth financing of EUR 15 million

 

 

Wiesbaden, 19.10.2022: Within the framework of a syndicated growth loan, Traumhaus AG has secured funds in the amount of EUR 15 million at good conditions. The financing partners are several banks under the syndicate leadership of Sparkasse Rhein Neckar Nord. The loan, which runs for four years until mid-2026, has been granted for unrestricted use.

 

"With the availability of these additional ready funds, we can accelerate land purchases and work in preparation for construction of the individual projects," says Traumhaus AG CEO Otfried Sinner, explaining the motive for this step. In addition, this flexible loan is intended to promote and advance the development of the areas of sustainability and innovation within the Traumhaus Group.

 

The basis for this lending in challenging times is the solid HGB balance sheet of the Traumhaus Group and the confidence in a sustainable and innovative, but very down-to-earth business model.

 

 

 

About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

 

 

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations

Michael Bußmann

+49 6122 58653 - 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de

 

 

Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson

Christine Stein

+49-6122-58653-555

c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de

 

 

Media contact:

BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Klaus-Karl Becker

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

kkb@b-bg.de

 


19.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0)6122 586 53 - 0
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1466543

 
End of News EQS News Service

1466543  19.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1466543&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about TRAUMHAUS AG
05:02aTraumhaus AG secures growth financing of EUR 15 million
EQ
10/13Traumhaus AG publishes half-year results
EQ
09/15Traumhaus Ag : New member of the management at Traumhaus AG
EQ
09/15Traumhaus AG Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/06Traumhaus Ag : Traumhaus launches three projects with energy-efficient e-houses
EQ
07/15Traumhaus AG distributes a dividend of EUR 0,60 per share fort he 2021 financial year &..
EQ
07/15Traumhaus Ag Approves Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
06/09Traumhaus AG plans dividend of 0.60 euros per share for fiscal year 2021
EQ
06/09Traumhaus AG Plans Dividend for Fiscal Year 2021
CI
05/25Traumhaus AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 119 M 117 M 117 M
Net income 2022 7,06 M 6,94 M 6,94 M
Net Debt 2022 56,3 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,13x
Yield 2022 7,39%
Capitalization 43,3 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 100%
Chart TRAUMHAUS AG
Duration : Period :
Traumhaus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAUMHAUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,80 €
Average target price 23,90 €
Spread / Average Target 172%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Otfried Sinner Chief Executive Officer
Michael Bußmann Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Markus W. Wenner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Fuchs Chief Operating Officer
Holger Jakob Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAUMHAUS AG-46.67%43
D.R. HORTON, INC.-33.28%24 313
LENNAR CORPORATION-35.87%21 155
NVR, INC.-29.58%13 245
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-9.96%13 129
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-0.04%10 979