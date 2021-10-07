Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Traumhaus AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRU   DE000A2NB7S2

TRAUMHAUS AG

(TRU)
  Report
Traumhaus : installs automated wall production line

10/07/2021 | 06:44am EDT
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Traumhaus AG installs automated wall production line

07.10.2021 / 12:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Positive environmental and sustainability aspects thanks to automated wall production line
Qualitative and quantitative production improvement

Traumhaus can report further progress in the completion of its wall production plant in Kruft, Rhineland-Palatinate. With the prefabrication plant, the quality of the houses can be increased even further due to the serially produced wall parts. Under optimum climatic conditions, the new environmentally friendly brick passes through all the process stations. Work has now started on the heart of the plant, the automated wall production line. The line has been completely tailored to the needs of Traumhaus in order to optimize serial construction even further.

Traumhaus has been concerned with the environment and sustainability in construction for many years. In order to avoid the excessive use of the non-ecological and quite expensive insulating material Styrofoam, Traumhaus deliberately uses KLB masonry block, a porous volcanic stone with excellent insulating properties, with the wall production line. 

"Sustainable construction and digital or integral processes are the two sides of the coin for the construction of the future. Serial construction increases quality in production and at the same time enables more house walls to be built in the same amount of time than before. In this respect, the installation of the wall production line developed by us to meet our needs is a milestone. In addition to the obvious sustainable aspects such as the KLB stone, the production hall also represents an improvement in working conditions for our employees. At the moment, the shortage of skilled workers in geriatric care or truck drivers is being discussed in public. It is completely forgotten that the shortage of skilled workers in the construction industry is even higher according to the Federal Employment Agency. With the plant in Kruft, Traumhaus is making itself less dependent on the existing shortage of skilled workers," explains Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG.


About Traumhaus AG
The dream house AG, based 1993 in Wiesbaden, is an experienced offerer for innovative settlement concepts and serial building in massif building method. The company covers the entire value chain: from the purchase of land (from 3,500 square meters) and project development to construction, marketing and subsequent management of the properties. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable living!" A key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading. In 2020, Tradegate (Berlin), Quotrix (Düsseldorf), Gettex (Munich) as well as the floor exchanges Düsseldorf and Stuttgart were added.


Traumhaus AG Investor Relations
Michael Bussmann
+49 6122 58653 - 68
m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de


Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson
Christine Stein
+49-6122-58653-555
c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de


Media contact:
BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)
Klaus-Karl Becker
Neustr. 23
55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz
+49 (0) 172 61 41 955
kkb@b-bg.de

 

07.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0)6122 586 53 - 0
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1239120

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1239120  07.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239120&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 103 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2021 5,65 M 6,53 M 6,53 M
Net Debt 2021 38,8 M 44,9 M 44,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 80,3 M 92,6 M 92,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 15,1%
Chart TRAUMHAUS AG
Duration : Period :
Traumhaus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAUMHAUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,30 €
Average target price 24,00 €
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Otfried Sinner Chief Executive Officer
Michael Bußmann Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Markus W. Wenner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Fuchs Chief Operating Officer
Holger Jakob Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAUMHAUS AG21.96%93
D.R. HORTON, INC.20.37%29 802
LENNAR CORPORATION20.49%28 256
NVR, INC.17.21%17 193
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.9.40%13 920
PULTEGROUP, INC.7.91%12 195