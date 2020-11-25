Travel Expert Asia Enterprises : CHANGE OF HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited

專業旅運（亞洲）企業有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1235)

CHANGE OF HEAD OFFICE AND

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 26 November 2020, the head office and principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong will be changed to:

9/F., LiFung Tower

No. 868 Cheung Sha Wan Road Kowloon

Hong Kong

By order of the Board

Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited

Ko Wai Ming, Daniel

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 November 2020